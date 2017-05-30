Nvidia Max-Q could ensure your next monster gaming laptop has MacBook looksNvidia
- Announced during Computex 2017
- New standard design for gaming laptops
After announcing a new standard for hardcore gaming PCs last week, tagging them as GeForce GTX Battle Boxes, Nvidia has followed up with a unifying design standard for gaming laptops.
Nvidia Max-Q is a design approach that major gaming laptop manufacturers will adopt for a series of Nvidia card-packed gaming notebooks.
They will be powerful and designed with gaming firmly at the forefront, but will also be MacBook thin and useable as a great, travel anywhere, multipurpose laptop.
Max-Q gaming laptops will sport GeForce GTX 1080, 1070 or 1060 graphics processing, which will ensure they run games at their best. However, the design aesthetic will be different to many massive gaming devices currently on the market.
They will be engineered with sophisticated thermal and electrical design in order to maintain a thin footprint yet keep cool and quite in operation.
Nvidia's proprietary WhisperMode technology will also ensure a Max-Q laptop runs quietly. It paces a game's frame rate while adjusting graphics settings to optimise power efficiency. WhisperMode will also be available for other gaming laptops, including existing models that run GeForce Experience as it will be available as an update.
Manufacturers signed on to produce Max-Q machines include Acer, Asus, Alienware, Gigabyte, Lenovo and MSI. There is a long list of other partners, including many specialists too.
Max-Q gaming laptops will start to appear on the market from 27 June. Pricing will vary depending on specs and manufacturer.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
Nvidia Max-Q could ensure your next monster gaming laptop has MacBook looks
- Computex 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 preview: Next-level machine with a 4K touchscreen
- Asus Zenbook Flip S preview: Super thin convertible jam packed with top-shelf kit
- Nvidia Max-Q could ensure your next monster gaming laptop has MacBook looks
- Acer Predator Triton 700 preview: A gaming great is born?
- Asus Vivo Book Pro S15 preview: The world’s first laptop with Intel Optane
- Which Microsoft Surface device is best for you? Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, or Surface Studio?
- Microsoft Surface Pro event: What was launched and how to watch
- Dolby Atmos in a laptop? First impressions of Dolby Atmos Sound System
- Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Surface Laptop vs Surface Book: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
- Volkswagen Golf R-Line first drive: Leader of the pack
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
- A OnePlus 5 was used to take one of these, which photo is it?
- Computex 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- The Essential Phone is here: Edge-to-edge display, dual-camera and titanium body
- BlackBerry KeyOne: Release date, specs and everything else you need to know
Comments