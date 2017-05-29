Latest Moto Z2 Play leaks show phone in full, might launch 1 June

Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a follow-up to the Moto Z Play, and now, thanks to leaks, we're beginning to know more about it.

WinFuture has shared new information on the device as well as a few images. We can see three different colour variants (black, silver, or gold, with the silver and gold variants featuring a white front panel) of the Moto Z2 Play and that it will work with Moto Mods. As for the specs, it will come with a 5.5-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080 resolution), Snapdragon 626 SoC, and 4GB of RAM.

Other features include 64GB of base storage, a microSD card slot, a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with a front-facing flash, and a 12-megapixel rear sensor capable of shooting in 4K. It will also have dual-LED flash sensors placed just below the camera. This latest leak further suggested the phone will get a 3,000mAh battery, which matches most rumors (except a recent TENAA certification).

Motorola introduced the Moto Z Play, an Android modular smartphone, last August. It's a mid-range version of the Moto Z, which debuted a couple months before the Moto Z Play. It's mostly known for having a large battery and a headphone jack. For months now, the Moto Z2 Play has been rumoured, with a few leaks indicating it'll be thinner and have a smaller battery compared to its predecessor.

We don't yet know anything official about the phone's pricing or even a release date, though a leaked advert said the smartphone will be unveiled on 1 June 2017. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.