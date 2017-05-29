Computex 2017: All the announcements that matter

Computex 2017: All the announcements that matterComputex 2017
Computex 2017 is officially underway.
Companies use the annual Taipei, Taiwan-based technology trade show to show off their latest PC products and components. Last year, everything seemed to be related to virtual reality, with several brands unveiling high-end GPUs or budget ones capable of running VR. But don't expect it to be as busy this year, considering Microsoft has held already held a couple events this month to introduce new hardware.
Still, Asus has picking up the slack. It kicked off the show with a bunch of new laptops, and based on some recent leaks and launches, some other companies will likely have a few announcements up there sleeves too. Pocket-lint is of course at the show and will bring you all the latest as it happens. Here's everything you need to know about this year's Computex, including when it is and what was announced.
What is Computex 2017?
Computex is an international computer expo held annually in Taipei, Taiwan. This year's show, which has the theme "From Mobility to Intelligence", will feature keynotes on the topics of artificial intelligence, internet of things, and other future technologies.
When is Computex 2017?
Computex 2017 will be held from 30 May to 3 June 2017, though some companies, such as Asus, technically hold keynotes the weekend before in order to get a jump start, as there will undoubtedly be a flood of announcements on the first day of the show.
Where to watch Computex 2017
There is no official live stream for Computex 2017, but some companies might post live streams of their own keynotes. When they become available, we will share them below. Meanwhile, visit Computex's website for more videos and photos from the show.
What was announced at Computex 2017?
Asus
Asus held its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference on 29 May, a full day before the show officially begins, and it mainly used the time to introduce new laptops. A bunch of them, actually. And here they are:
The ZenBook Flip S, touted as the “world’s thinnest convertible", is 10.9mm thick and 20-per cent slimmer than the MacBook. The convertible weighs 1.1kg (2.42 pounds) and offers 11.5 hours of battery life, Intel's Core i7 processor, a single USB-C port, and a 13.3-inch 4K screen. Product launch is set for the back-to-school September window and lowest-specced models will start at $1,099 (around £850).
Next there's the new ZenBook Pro, which has a Nvidia GTX 1050Ti GPU, a 15.6-inch 4K display, and an H-series Core i7 CPU, and 14 hours of battery life - all within a 18.9mm-thick chassis. It will start at $1,299. Asus also unveiled the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. It's a 14-inch laptop that's just 12.9mm thick and starts at $1,199. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Intel's Core i7 processor, and a 1080p display.
Asus also brought out a $499 laptop in a 17.9mm-thick aluminium chassis. Stand-out features include a Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GTX 940MX GPU inside, and a 15-inch screen. And finally, Asus introduced the VivoBook Pro, a mid-range offering with a 15.6-inch 4K display, a Core i7 processor, and a GTX 1050 GPU. It’ll be available from this summer for $799 (just over £600).
What else can you expect?
We could hear from Acer, MediaTek, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. That’s all we’ve got so far, but stay tuned over the next few days.
