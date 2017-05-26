OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the rumoured difference?

Rumour has it OnePlus will be launching its 2017 flagship in the next few weeks, with many predicting June to be the month of the next "flagship killer".

There have been several leaks surrounding the new handset, many of which point towards a well-specced device, but how will it compete against its rivals?

Here is how the OnePlus 5 compares to the mighty Samsung Galaxy S8, based on the speculation.

Ceramic or glass rumoured for OnePlus 5

Galaxy S8 is waterproof and will probably be narrower

Both likely to have USB Type-C, headphone jack currently unknown for OnePlus

The OnePlus 5 is rumoured to be coming with a glass or ceramic build, rather than the aluminium body found on its predecessor. Though no measurements have been detailed as yet, leaked images suggest the next OnePlus flagship will offer a dual camera on the rear, as well as possibly the front.

The images also suggest USB Type-C flanked by speakers either side, a fingerprint sensor built into either the display or a capacitive button beneath the display and it also appears the screen will be flat and the headphone jack may be absent.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features a metal and glass sandwich design, a curved display and a fingerprint sensor positioned at the rear next to the single camera lens. USB Type-C is on board, as is a 3.5mm headphone jack and there is a dedicated button on one side of the device for launching personal assistant, Bixby.

The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm, weighs 155g, comes in five colours and it is also IP68 waterproof.

Galaxy S8 could have larger, sharper display

Galaxy S8 has Mobile HDR

Both expected to be AMOLED panels

The OnePlus 5 is said to be coming with either a 5.3-inch display or a 5.5-inch screen, both of which are expected to be flat.

Rumour has it OnePlus might opt for a Quad HD display this time round over Full HD, which would result in a pixel density of 534ppi or 554ppi, depending on the screen size. There has been no mention of Mobile HDR in rumours, but it is expected to be an Optic AMOLED display like the OnePlus 3T.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, offering a Quad HD+ resolution (2960 x 1440) for a pixel density of 570ppi. The S8 is therefore likely to offer a larger and sharper display than the OnePlus 5, unless OnePlus opts for a similar almost all screen design.

The Galaxy S8 also offers Mobile HDR, meaning it is compatible with HDR content when it becomes available through Amazon Video and Netflix.

Dual-camera on front and rear reported for OnePlus 5

Galaxy S8 has iris scanner on front

Higher resolution reported for front and rear of OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is thought to be coming with dual cameras on the rear, and possibly on the front too, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Some leaks suggest there will be 23-megapixel sensors on the back with a 16-megapixel snapper on the front, while others claim there will be 16-megapixels on the back and front. We're expecting to see PDAF and OIS on board, and perhaps a wider aperture than the f/2.0 found on the OnePlus 3T.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS and autofocus. The front snapper has an 8-megapixel sensor, also with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Results from both are excellent.

There is also an iris scanner on the front of the Galaxy S8, a technology that has not yet been touted for the OnePlus 5.

More RAM rumoured for OnePlus 5

Larger battery capacity reported for OnePlus 5

Galaxy S8 offers microSD

The OnePlus 5 is confirmed to be coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, though RAM and storage options are still speculation. Both 6GB and 8GB of RAM have been thrown about, as well as 64GB and 128GB of storage.

We'd don't expect microSD to be on board but it has been claimed the battery capacity of the OnePlus 5 will hit the 4000mAh mark.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features either the Exynos 8895 chip, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, depending on the region. Both models come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with microSD for further expansion.

There is a 3000mAh battery capacity under the hood and Samsung offers 32-bit audio support.

Different software experiences, though Android at heart

Both Android Nougat at core

The OnePlus 5 is likely to launch on OxygenOS, which will be a customised version of Android Nougat, while the Galaxy S8 runs on Android Nougat with Samsung's TouchWiz software over the top.

The software experience of these two devices will therefore be quite different, though both have Android at the heart so there will be familiar features, they will just be packaged in a slightly different way.

OnePlus 5 likely to be cheaper by at least £200

There hasn't been a decent leak regarding the OnePlus 5's price, though based on its predecessor, we'd expect it to sit around the £400 mark.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 on the other hand costs £689, making it quite a bit more expensive.

Based on the rumours, it looks as thought the OnePlus 5 will offer more RAM, a larger battery capacity and a dual-rear camera setup compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung's device however, offers a curved display, potentially larger display, waterproofing, iris scanning and an excellent camera experience. It is likely to be £200 more expensive though.

For now, everything except the processor is speculation regarding the OnePlus 5 but we will update this feature as soon as any official details or more substantial leaks appear.