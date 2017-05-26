Best fans: Keep cool while the heat rises

When the summer months hit the UK, we all start to wonder why we never installed airconditioning as we swelter through those uncomfortable nights. So fans are in fashion again and they always sell out on the high street, so your best bet it to buy online and be ready for the heatwave.

Here are some choice fans you can buy today, so snap one up and save yourself a sleepness sweaty night.

Buy the Dyson Pure Cool on Amazon UK

This really is the crème de la crème of fans. It's expensive, sure, but there's a reason for that. Firstly, the design makes this an attractive and easy to clean addition to your home, unlike a bladed fan. Secondly, it also contains a HEPA filter, so for hayfever or allergy sufferers, you're not circulating the air that's going to make your eyes itch or your nose run. Finally, it's quiet in operation and easy to clean. There's also a version that adds heat, but it's cooling that we really need.

Buy the Quality Prem-I-Air on Amazon UK

Sometimes you just need to sit back and let the air pour over you. The unfortunately-named Quality Prem-I-Air is big with a 45cm/18-inch diameter and rather brutal, offering plenty of fan power. It's a simple metal design that will let you change the angle, meaning you can stick it on the floor in the corner of the room, tilt it up so it blows over you on the sofa. Job done, you're now cool.

Buy the Honeywell HT900E Turbo Fan on Amazon UK

If you're after a pretty basic fan that's not too noisy for your desk, then Honeywell might have the answer. There are few exciting features for this fan, but it can be wall mounted of you want to put it on the wall of your garden or whatever to save space around your desk. This one is only about 30cm in diameter, but does come fully assembled, so it's ready to go.

Buy the Swan Retro on Amazon UK

The simple elegance of a fan is boosted by the Swan Retro, which comes in a number of different colours – black, blue, red or cream - so you can fit it in with your décor and it's less of an eyesore. It comes with three speed settings and oscillates too.

Buy the Honeywell Tower on Amazon UK

One of the appealing things about this Honeywell tower fan is that it comes with a remote control, meaning you don't have to get out of bed to turn it up, down, or off when you wake up freezing at 5am. It has an LED panel on the top and offers three different modes. The advantage of having a tower over a desk fan is that it's typically quieter and takes up a lot less floor space.