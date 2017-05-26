Lego Batman Movie is first 4K HDR film to stream on Xbox One SWarner Bros
- Available in US first
- Priced $29.99
The Xbox One S has been able to play 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays since its introduction in August last year, and in HDR to boot. It's currently the only games console to do so.
You can also stream Netflix and Amazon Video content in Ultra HD with HDR on shows and movies that support it.
And now there's a third way to watch content in the very best format possible; Microsoft is selling the digital version of The Lego Batman Movie in Ultra HD with HDR on its US online store. It's the first film to be available on the service in 4K and, hopefully, far from the last.
The movie is only available to buy in the US at present, for $29.99 (around £23). We expect it to also be available in the UK when it is released at the end of May, beginning of June.
You might baulk at the hefty price tag for the 4K version, considering the HD digital copy costs $19.99 and standard definition $14.99, but that reflects the current price for 4K Blu-rays. A typical 4K Blu-ray in the UK will set you back between £19.99 and £24.99.
The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of The Lego Batman Movie is available on pre-order for $29.27 on Amazon.com, but carries an RRP of a staggering $44.99. It'll ship on 13 June.
It is also available to pre-order in the UK, for a 19 June release date. It currently costs £22.99 on Amazon.co.uk.
Undoubtedly, as the format becomes more widely used, the prices will drop.
Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: 9002 OLED, 7502, 6482 and 6412 compared
Panasonic 4K HDR choices for 2017: EZ1002, EZ952, EX750, EX700, EX600 compared
Samsung 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: QLED Q9F, Q8C, Q7C and Q7F compared
Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: A1 OLED, ZD9, XE94, XE93, XE90, XE85, XE80...
- Lego Batman Movie is first 4K HDR film to stream on Xbox One S
- BBC Store to close, get a refund for any digital TV shows you bought
- Loewe Bild 7.77 is a gorgeous, future-proofed sliver of OLED TV
- Game of Thrones season 7: When is it on, how can you watch it, and is there a full trailer yet?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for £79 or $99 a year?
- Amazon Channels comes to UK: What is it and what channels does it offer?
- Twin Peaks (2017): The return, how, when, and where to watch it
- Sony XE90 4K TV review: Backlight bonanza
- Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
- Volvo V90 review: An effortlessly modern and elegant estate car
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front panel leaked in video, confirms Infinity Display.
- OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 5 confirmed to have Snapdragon 835 processor
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium review: 4K flagship has stacks of specs appeal
- Canon EOS 77D review: DSLR megastar, or one model number too far?
- Grab a OnePlus 3T while you still can, discontinued from 1 June
- Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the story so far?
- Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Apple iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?
- What is Pokemon Magikarp Jump and how do you play it?
Comments