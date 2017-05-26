Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front panel leaked in video, confirms Infinity Display.Slashleaks
Following the dummy version of the Galaxy Note 8 that leaked earlier this week, a video claiming to show the front panel of Samsung's upcoming phablet has been posted to YouTube, courtesy of Slashleaks.
The panel shows what was already believed to be the case anyway, that the Galaxy Note 8 will have the same Infinity Display as its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cousins. That means no physical buttons to be found anywhere on the front, instead just a full screen. It's claimed the Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch display, only 0.1-inches bigger than the S8 Plus.
As with any leak and rumour, this one should also be taken with a pinch of salt, as the only thing that suggests it's the panel from the Note 8 is some writing on a note on the table. Not exactly what you could call 'official', then.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be the first Samsung phone to adopt a dual-lens camera on the back. This is something that has only been suggested by usually reliable leakster Ming-Chi Kuo, but is further backed up with the dummy model that was recently outed. The model is thought to be one sent to a case manufacturer and clearly shows a vertically-arranged, dual-lens camera on the rear.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dummy show vertical dual-lens camera
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be the first Samsung phone with a dual camera
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
As you'll be all too familiar with by now, the Galaxy Note 8 has a lot of pressure on its shoulders, as it needs to recover from the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. All eyes will be on the phablet when it's released, most likely in September, so Samsung needs to pull out all the stops.
