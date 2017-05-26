Worried your children are victims of cyberbullying? Take the pledge to talk to them

Worried your children are victims of cyberbullying? Take the pledge to talk to themInternet Matters
- Internet Matters launches new awareness campaign
- Tips and guidelines to help you and your child
Internet Matters, the organisation to aid parents in online safety, has launched a campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying and help children and their families communicate about its dangers and effects.
As well as host a #Pledge2Talk button, which shows how other likeminded parents are also taking a commitment to speak to their children, Internet Matters has age-appropriate tips on how you can engage with your child, start a conversation about cyberbullying and what you can do to help.
Tips were developed in association with the Anti-bullying Alliance, Childnet, Kidscape and Ditch the Label, so can really help if you are struggling with approaching the subject with your kid.
There are also videos and articles on the Internet Matters website that explain more about cyberbullying and the signs to look out for.
You can also follow the campaign and other Internet Matters activities on its dedicated Facebook and Twitter pages.
Opening up about #cyberbullying can be difficult but we can help, #Pledge2Talk to your child today & get expert tips https://t.co/h7YcbEl3F1 pic.twitter.com/0ZbNp94Xsr— Internet Matters (@IM_org) May 22, 2017
Internet Matters is a not-for-profit organisation backed by BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media. Its website hosts thousands of informative features and guides to help parents understand technology and the world wide web, covering everything from apps on smartphones and tablets to how to tackle a child watching online pornography.
At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.
Worried your children are victims of cyberbullying? Take the pledge to talk to them
Seriously: Amazon should make the Fire Phone for Kids
Tablets for kids: How to setup an Amazon Fire tablet for children
Amazon's new Parent Dashboard and Discussion Cards will keep you engaged with...
- Worried your children are victims of cyberbullying? Take the pledge to talk to them
- Seriously: Amazon should make the Fire Phone for Kids
- Amazon's new Parent Dashboard and Discussion Cards will keep you engaged with your child's development
- Best tech toys for Christmas 2017: Star Wars, Lego, Nerf, Hatchimals and more
- Is the Nintendo Switch good for all the family? Parental controls, motion gaming and more explored
- Grab a OnePlus 3T while you still can, discontinued from 1 June
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium review: 4K flagship has stacks of specs appeal
- OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: What's the rumoured difference?
- Canon EOS 77D review: DSLR megastar, or one model number too far?
- Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Apple iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?
- Android's co-founder might unveil his new Essential phone next week
- OnePlus 5: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Nokia 3310 (2017) review: Beyond the hype, what's this phone like?
- Worried your children are victims of cyberbullying? Take the pledge to talk to them
- Forget flexible displays, Samsung is moving on to stretchable ones
Comments