Remember Beam? No? That's OK, Microsoft calls it Mixer now

Microsoft has relaunched its Twitch competitor.

The company acquired Beam, a video game live-streaming platform, last August, in response to the popularity of Amazon's Twitch and debut of YouTube Gaming. But, now, it has given Beam a new name: Mixer. In addition to the re-branding, Microsoft has introduced new features to Mixer, including a mobile streaming app and the ability to combine up to four separate streams into one experience.

Like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, Mixer allows you to stream your game play directly to fans and followers. The new co-streaming feature lets four PC streamers combine their broadcasts into a single stream with "split-screen" views. It's available on PC starting 25 May, while Xbox Insiders will be given the chance to test it before it generally rolls out to Microsoft’s gaming console.

Microsoft has also launched the Mixer Create mobile app for iOS and Android. It's available in beta and will support self-broadcasting. It will also soon offer the ability to stream mobile games, allowing you to join co-streaming broadcasts with players on PC, console, and other mobile devices. These features may also come to some of Microsoft’s titles as well, according to a blog post.

Mixer co-founder Matt Salsamend said:

“The Minecraft team is experimenting with the interactivity that Mixer offers as a possibility for official game integration. And, some Minecraft community members have already created interactive experiences using this technology that allow viewers to do things like spawn in zombies or change the weather.”

Microsoft also said Mixer will be used to stream Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference in June. Check out Pocket-lint's E3 guide for more details about what companies may announce at the show this summer.