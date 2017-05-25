BBC Store to close, get a refund for any digital TV shows you bought

BBC Store to close, get a refund for any digital TV shows you boughtBBC Store
The BBC is closing its online digital content store, BBC Store, on 1 November 2017, just two-years after its launch. It is also shutting the cloud content locker so those who bought shows through the service will no longer be able to access their paid-for shows.
It will, however, refund customers for any content bought since November 2015.
Customers will either get a full refund or vouchers for digital TV or film rentals and purchases on Amazon.co.uk. The vouchers will even be worth more than the total value of your original BBC Store purchases, should you choose that option. And they can be used on any Amazon content, not just BBC programming.
Speaking to Engadget, a BBC spokesman said that BBC content on streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Video, has negated customer interest in buying digital content outright: "Since the appetite for BBC shows on SVOD and other third party platforms is growing in the UK and abroad, it doesn't make sense for us to invest further in BBC Store where demand has not been as strong as we'd hoped in a rapidly changing market," he explained.
The BBC also recognises that the BBC Store was the only place to get digital copies of programming not available elsewhere. It will be looking to make archive content available in "new ways" though.
