Far Cry 5: Release date, trailer, screens and everything you need to know

Far Cry 5 is finally official and is set to be the series' most accomplished outing yet - no mean feat considering the excellence of Far Cry 4.

It is set in the US for the first time, allows you to fly planes and lets you create your own lead character rather than play as a predetermined protagonist.

So what else can you expect for Far Cry 5? We attended a first look briefing to find out more.

Far Cry 5 is technically the sixth in the Far Cry series, if you also include the Stone Age-set Far Cry Primal. In fact, if you include the Far Cry: Instincts variants and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon it's actually something like the tenth, but we're not. So there.

Like Far Cry 4, it is an open-world first-person shooter with role-playing elements. We also expect it to feature some crafting elements, with the main trailer showing deer hunting so we'd expect a similar hunting/skinning and making system as in previous games.

Also as in previous games, you can drive and ride vehicles across the mission map. And this time around that includes planes.

Far Cry games have always been dark in tone, but with an underlying wicked sense of humour. We've been told to expect the same in Far Cry 5.

For the first time, Far Cry is set on US soil - in the fictional region of Hope County in the Northwestern state of Montana. The official announcement trailer also shows the town of Fall's End, which seems to be the base of the all-new villains, Joseph Seed and his family.

The Seed family is headed by Joseph, AKA The Father, plus his siblings, Jacob, John and Faith, known collectively as The Heralds. They lead a cult, the Project at Eden's Gate, and have been recruiting civilians to their deeply religious cause, presumably for a nefarious reason that is yet to be discovered.

The surroundings, from the trailer and background information we've been privy to, include forests, mountains and farmlands. There are likely to be several towns and encampments too, if former Far Cry games are anything to go by.

For the first time in the series, you get to choose your lead character. You design the avatar from numerous customisation options, even choosing whether to play a male or female lead.

Once your character has been designed, you start the game as a Junior Deputy of Hope County, assigned to capture Joseph Seed by the US Marshals.

Surprisingly, he comes peacefully but his followers have other ideas. "All Hell breaks loose," we were told, and you end up kidnapped by the Seeds and the Project at Eden's Gate cult alongside two of your colleagues. We haven't yet been told what happens next, but can guess. We doubt the colleagues make it.

There are three other main characters we know of so far, who appear to guide you and give you missions in Far Cry 5.

They are each a member of a local resistance, seeking to put an end to the cult and Seed family's reign for different reasons.

Pastor Jerome has lost his entire flock to the Project at Eden's Gate, so is willing to take up arms against the cult to get them back.

Local bar owner, Mary May is out to seek revenge for her father. He was killed by the Seeds and her mother and brother were taken.

And plane-owner Nick Rye has also suffered family woe thanks to the group. He is the source for flying vehicles which you will be able to pilot in the game for the first time.

We are yet to see actual gameplay, but the vignettes and location shots of Far Cry 5 are photo realistic - they look stunning. We're especially impressed by the motion capture work on the rendered characters of Pastor Jerome, Mary May and Nick Rye.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal multiplayer options for Far Cry 5 but it has told us that the entire single-player campaign can also be played co-operatively.

There will be NPC "Guns for Hire". And it is confirmed that you will also be able to recruit "Fangs for Hire" animals (bears, cougars and more) like in Far Cry Primal.

There will be a map editor to create all-new playing fields.

We can see, in the main announcement trailer, that cars, buggies and quad bikes return, along with boats and big rigs.

As previously mentioned, you will also be able to fly planes. However, we're not yet sure whether you will also be able to fly a helicopter. One appears in the trailer, so we hope so.

There is an announcement trailer for Far Cry 5, which you can see here:

Three character pieces, starring Pastore Jerome, Mary May and Nick Rye are also available:

Prior to these becoming available, there were also a few tiny teaser vignettes released online, which are available to view below:

Far Cry 5 will be available for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Project Scorpio and PC. It is scheduled for release on 27 February 2018. PS4 owners will get a free skin pack with their purchase.

We are likely to go hands-on with an early build of Far Cry 5 at E3 2017 in June.