Loewe Bild 7.77 is a gorgeous, future-proofed sliver of OLED TV

Loewe has just launched the Bild 7.77 OLED TV. At 77-inches it's the largest screen in the Bild 7 range and will grace your front room with just under two metres of screen.
Loewe's iconic minimalist design features once again, with a graphite grey aluminium on the front, and dark or light grey fabric covers on the back to hide away all those messy cables. This is a TV you'll want to keep looking at its best, after all.
For your £12,990 (yes, really), you get the very latest in TV technology. That includes an Ultra HD OLED screen which measures just 9mm on the ruler, and can handle HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG content. Basically, it will play anything you can throw at it.
Loewe's own picture processing technology works behind the scenes to ensure that what you're viewing is presented in the best possible way.
A soundbar that pumps out 120 Watts of audio goodness slides out from underneath the screen when you turn the TV on. But if you really want to ramp up the sound, the Bild 7.77 has a built-in 5.1 surround-sound decoder, so you can directly connect it to speakers without the need for a bulky AV receiver. Loewe points out that its equally good-looking but equally wallet-busting Klang 5 speakers would be a perfect match.
With a TV that looks as good as the Bild 7.77, you'll want to be able to see it no matter where you put it in the room, or if you get up and move around. To resolve this, Loewe can supply a motorised table or floor stand, which lets you move it to any position using the remote control. Alternatively, you can get the wall mount and hang it up like the work of art it is.
- What is Dolby Vision? Dolby's very own HDR TV tech explained
- What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
Connections include four HDMI, three USB and Bluetooth for streaming audio to the TV, or back out to Bluetooth headphones. There's also a built-in digital TV recorder with 1TB of storage space.
If the Loewe Bild 7.77 sounds like it will be the perfect TV for your home, you can pick one up now for £10 short of £13,000.
