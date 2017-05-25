Motorola Moto G5S and G5S Plus with dual-camera on their way according to leaked photos

Motorola could be either adding to, or already replacing, the G-series of smartphones. The company only recently launched the G5 and G5 Plus, but images of two new phones, purporting to be the G5S and G5S Plus have appeared online, courtesy of AndroidAndMe.

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that the 'S' version of the Moto G phones were mentioned in Motorola's 2017 smartphone presentation slide that leaked last week. We missed it to be honest, assuming they were the G5 and G5 Plus. Upon closer inspection, the slide clearly shows a GS and a GS+.

The two phones look largely the same as the regular G5 and G5 Plus, with all-metal bodies, front-mounted home button/fingerprint scanner and circular camera housings on the rear. The main difference between the two is the camera itself.



The G5S Plus will get a dual-camera setup, the first for a Motorola phone, while the G5S will stick with a single lens. There's no word on how many megapixels the lenses will be, but we'd expect the 23-megapixel sensor on the G5 Plus to feature somewhere.



Elsewhere both phones will have full HD displays, the G5S a 5.2-inch and the G5S Plus a 5.5-inch, octa-core processors and Android 7.0 Nougat.



The Moto G5 and G5 Plus have only just been launched so it's strange to see that 'S' versions are already needed. However, there is clear mention of them on the presentation slide, so there's good evidence to suggest they're real. It could be they'll be released in specific countries, but without any further evidence, it's hard to say for now.