OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus' next flagship killer has been stealing several headlines over the last few weeks. It is rumoured to arrive some time in June, which will be around seven months after its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T hit shelves.

The question is, how much has changed in half a year? Here is how the OnePlus 5 compares to the OnePlus 3T, based on the speculation.

OnePlus 5 rumoured to be coming with dual camera

No antenna lines expected for the OnePlus 5

Ceramic or glass build rumoured for OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is rumoured to be coming with a dual rear camera, along with a ceramic or glass build. It has been claimed a fingerprint sensor will be placed within the screen on the front, but there have also been suggestions that the fingerprint sensor will sit within a capacitive button on the front, like the OnePlus 3T.

Based on the leaked images, the antenna lines featured on the OnePlus 3T will be removed for the OnePlus 5 and USB Type-C will be present at the bottom, flanked by speakers on either side. It is not currently clear if the headphone jack will remain intact.

There have yet to be any leaked measurements for the OnePlus 5, but the OnePlus 3T measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm and weighs 158g. It has an anodised aluminium build, available in three colours and it offers a single lens rear camera, USB Type-C and a headphone jack.

OnePlus 5 could see a screen size reduction

Bump in resolution expected for OnePlus 5

Both expected to be Optic AMOLED

The OnePlus 5 is rumoured to be reducing its display size to 5.3-inches, though 5.5-inches has also been suggested for the new device. It has also been claimed the resolution would see a bump to Quad HD, which would put its pixel density at 554ppi or 534ppi, depending on the size.

We'd expect the panel to be Optic AMOLED like the OnePlus 3 and 3T rather than LCD like the OnePlus 2.

The OnePlus 3T features a 5.5-inch screen with a Full HD resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 401ppi. The new device should therefore deliver crisper and sharper images than its predecessor, assuming the bump in resolution is true.

Dual-camera reported for OnePlus 5

23MP and 16MP or 16MP and 16MP front and rear sensors rumoured

OnePlus 3T has 16MP and 16MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture

Leaked images all suggest there will be a dual-rear camera on the OnePlus 5 and there has been some discussion of a dual-front camera too.

The resolutions of the sensors are still up in the air, with some rumours claiming 23-megapixels on the rear and 16-megapixels on the front, while others have claimed 16-megapixels on both the front and rear.

The OnePlus 3T by comparison offers a 16-megapixel single rear sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, coupled with PDAF and OIS, both of which we'd expect on the new device. The front camera is also 16-megapixels with a f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 5 will have performance improvements

RAM and storage could stay the same

Battery capacity likely to increase for OnePlus 5

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 5 will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, though it has yet to specify the RAM and storage configurations that will be available.

Rumours have suggested 6GB or 8GB of RAM for the OnePlus 5, as well as 64GB or 128GB storage capacities, while the battery is rumoured to be 4000mAh. No doubt the company's Dash Charge will also be on board for quick charging.

The OnePlus 3T features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. This means the new device will offer a bump in performance, as you would expect, even if the RAM and storage remain the same.

It's also set to see a bump in battery as the OnePlus 3T has a 3400mAh capacity, which too supports Dash Charge.

Both likely to run on OxygenOS

OnePlus 5 may have a few additional features

The OnePlus 5 will no doubt launch on OxygenOS, a customised version of Android, like the OnePlus 3T runs on, meaning the software experience should be pretty similar between these two devices.

The new handset is likely to offer a few new features that the OnePlus 3T may not get, even with an update, but overall we're expecting the user experience to be very familiar.

As with any flagship successor, the OnePlus 5 is rumoured to offer several improvements over the OnePlus 3T, including camera, design, display and performance.

For now, only the upgrade in chipset has been confirmed but we will update this feature and our rumour round up as soon as any more leaks or official details are revealed.