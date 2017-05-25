OnePlus 5 confirmed to have Snapdragon 835 processor

OnePlus' mission statement has always been to "Never Settle", as it constantly strives to compete with the very best flagship smartphones on the market. The OnePlus 5 looks set to continue that trend following CEO Pete Lau's confirmation that the phone will have the very latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The 835 has only showed up in a few flagships this year, most notably the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. The Xiaomi Mi 6 has it, and there's rumours suggesting a flagship Nokia 8 phone will arrive in June running on it too.



By including the Snapdragon 835 processor in the OnePlus 5, the affordable flagship should run quickly and efficiently. But Pete Lau has also said that OnePlus' engineers have gone beyond just installing the best processor in the phone, they've made sure it's fully optimised to deliver the very best possible performance.

Great minds think alike! Glad to partner with you to make our next flagship ???? https://t.co/L5z2MwUQgI — OnePlus (@oneplus) 25 May 2017

Touch latency was measured during the testing process, to find out why response to touch from a finger could differ between phones. A high-speed camera was used in the measuring process, and from its findings, OnePlus now says apps on the 5 "respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience".



A new app management feature has also been added to OxygenOS, OnePlus' customised version of Android. Apps that are commonly used, social media and an internet browser for example, will be ready to launch as soon as the phone is turned on. Apps that you don't use very often will be deprioritised, so they're not affecting performance in any way.



There's still no word on when we can expect the OnePlus 5 to be unveiled, but with droplets of information coming in from the company itself, we can't imagine we have long to wait.