Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Apple iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?

Microsoft has introduced a new iPad competitor

A couple weeks after announcing the new Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S, it has announced the successor to the Surface Pro 4, the Surface Pro. So, how does it compare to last year's Apple iPad Pro 12.9? You're probably asking yourself that, considering they're around the same size and are designed to work with their own companies' stylus. To help you out, we pitted the devices against each other spec by spec.

New Surface Pro (2017) said to be lightest Pro ever at 768g

New hinge system on new Surface Pro (2017)

Expected to have similar footprint to Pro 4 at 292.1mm x 201.4mm

The new Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) looks similar to its predecessor, but it has a new hinge system on the kickstand, which allows it to be used in Surface Studio mode. That means it can lay flat and works directly with the new Surface Pen. Its also lost a bit of weight, touting itself as the lightest Surface Pro (2017) ever created at 768g. Measurements have yet to be revealed for the new Surface Pro (2017).

The iPad Pro 12.9 measures 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm and weighs 713g, making it lighter than the Surface Pro (2017). There is a Smart Connector positioned on the left shoulder that will power additional accessories, such as the iPad Pro keyboard, which is good for those after a laptop-style tablet. There are also two extra speakers positioned at the top, offering four-directional sound for powerful audio.

New Surface Pro (2017) has a 12.3-inch screen

2736 x 1824 pixel resolution, 267ppi

The Surface Pro (2017) has the same size screen as its predecessor, the Pro 4, measuring 12.3-inches diagonally. The resolution of the new model is 2736 x 1824 pixels, which results in a pixel density of 267ppi.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro 12.9 is the largest iPad available in the company's line up, with a 12.9-inch display. The LED-backlit Retina display has a 2732 x 2048 resolution for a pixel density of 264ppi. Everything looks nice and share, whether you're watching movies or sketching with the Apple Pencil. The larger iPad Pro's display can also measure pressure, allowing it to work with the Apple Pencil.

New Surface Pro (2017) has Intel Core 7th-gen

RAM options between 4GB and 16GB depending on model

New Surface Pro (2017) has 50 per cent more battery life

The new Surface Pro (2017) features Intel Core 7th-generation processors, The base model features the Core m3 Intel 7th-gen processor, configurable to a faster-yet Core i7 option. Meanwhile, RAM options come in abundance too: the entry-level Surface Pro (2017) has 4GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB. Its storage options start at 128GB SSD, through 256GB, 512GB, and even a maximum 1TB option.

There is also a microSD card slot on the new Surface Pro (2017), so paying the extra for the 1TB option might not be worthwhile for many. In terms of battery, the new Surface Pro (2017) is claimed to offer 50 per cent more than its predecessor, at 13.5 hours. There's also an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera on the Surface Pro (2017), which is capable of 1080p video recording.

The iPad Pro 12.9 features the latest 64-bit A9X processor with built-in M9 motion coprocessor. It comes in storage options of 32GB, 128GB and 256GB in the Wi-Fi only option, or 128GB and 256GB in the Wi-Fi and LTE option. It is claimed to be 1.8 times faster than the iPad Air 2's 10 hours. The iPad Pro 12.9 also features an 8-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.4 aperture and a 1.2-megapixel front camera.

There are numerous features on board, including autofocus, HDR, face detection and burst mode. The rear camera is capable of 1080p HD video recording, as well as 720p at 120fps, while the front-facing camera will record in 720p.

No USB Type-C ports for the Surface Pro (2017)

But it does have a headset jack

Microsoft did not give the Surface Pro (2017) any USB Type-C ports, contrary to speculation before Surface Pro (2017) was announced. But it does have a full-size USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, a Mini DisplayPort, one cover port, a headset jack, as well as Surface Connect.

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 has the distinction of being the only iOS device from Apple to feature a high-speed USB 3 Lightning port. There are a few advantages to having this; the faster port can take advantage of new USB 3 accessories from Apple, including a speedy Lightning to SD card reader, as well as a USB 3 Camera Adapter. And, yes, this iPad does have a headphone jack.

New Surface Pen

New Type Cover

The new Surface Pro has the option of several accessories, all of which cost extra with none included in the box. There is a new Type Cover called the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, which is made from Microsoft's Alcantara material. There is also a new Surface Pen, which comes in four colours and offers four times the sensitivity of its predecessor. The new pen is said to be better than ever.

The new Surface Pro also offers on-screen support for the Surface Dial. As for the iPad Pro 12.9, it has the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Surface Pro (2017) comes with Windows 10 Pro

Provides access to everything from Office to Cortana

The new Surface Pro (2017) comes with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. That means the full bevy of software - from Office to Cortana and beyond - is offered, plus it'll run third-party apps. It also offers an Office 365 30-day trial. The iPad Pro 12.9 runs on iOS 10. It would maybe have been better running on Apple's full OS X, but that would have impacted its battery life.

Surface Pro (2017): Starts at £799

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 starts at £679

The new Surface Pro (2017) will start at £799 with no accessories and will ship on 15 June, while the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 starts at £679. If you want the biggest storage capacity and LTE, you're looking at £1019 with no accessories.