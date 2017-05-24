Ricoh's new camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof

Ricoh's new camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproofRicoh
Ricoh has a new compact camera that doesn't mind getting a bit wet, rough, or cold - so it's perfect for outdoor extremists.
Or, as Ricoh said, for underwater photography.
Called the WG-50, it's described as a digital compact camera with a lightweight body design and "exceptional waterproof and shockproof performance". More specifically, it's waterproof to a depth of 14 metres and shockproof against falls from a height of 1.6 metres. It's even "freezeproof" to temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees celsius.
Other than that, it can do still-image shooting and movie recording like any other camera. It offers 16.0 effective megapixels and full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) movie-recording capability. It also comes with an LCD screen and works with a range of optional camera-mounting accessories. For instance, it can be secured to a bicycle or watercraft.
So, to recap, here are a few key specs:
- Waterproof (equivalent to IPX 8 or JIS Class 8)
- Shockproof (equivalent to IPX 6 or JIS Class 6)
- Freezeproof (to temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees C)
- Back illuminated CMOS image sensor
- Approximately 16.0 effective megapixels
- Top sensitivity of ISO 6400
- Five-times optical zoom lens with a 28mm wide-angle coverage
- Focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm
- Full HD movie recording for extended shooting of high-quality movies
- Records at 1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 proportions (frame rate of 30fps)
- "Triple anti-shake protection"
- 2.7-inch LCD screen
- Six Macro Lights to assist close-up shooting
- Digital SR mode, Movie SR mode
- Outdoor View Setting mode, Underwater shooting mode
- WG-series mount accessories (optional) for a range of shooting situations
There are of course other features, such as an included Macro stand, a high-speed Face Detection function to capture up to 32 faces in focus, a choice of 12 digital filters, and a pet-detection function to auto-detect the face of a cat or dog. If any of this interests you, the WG-50 will be available from end of June for £249.99 in orange or black.
