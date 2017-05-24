Ricoh's latest camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof

Ricoh has a new compact camera that doesn't mind getting a bit wet, rough, or cold - so it's perfect for outdoor extremists.

Or, as Ricoh said, for underwater photography.

Called the WG-50, it's described as a digital compact camera with a lightweight body design and "exceptional waterproof and shockproof performance". More specifically, it's waterproof to a depth of 14 metres and shockproof against falls from a height of 1.6 metres. It's even "freezeproof" to temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees celsius.

Other than that, it can do still-image shooting and movie recording like any other camera. It offers 16.0 effective megapixels and full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) movie-recording capability. It also comes with an LCD screen and works with a range of optional camera-mounting accessories. For instance, it can be secured to a bicycle or watercraft.

So, to recap, here are a few key specs:

Waterproof (equivalent to IPX 8 or JIS Class 8)

Shockproof (equivalent to IPX 6 or JIS Class 6)

Freezeproof (to temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees C)

Back illuminated CMOS image sensor

Approximately 16.0 effective megapixels

Top sensitivity of ISO 6400

Five-times optical zoom lens with a 28mm wide-angle coverage

Focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm

Full HD movie recording for extended shooting of high-quality movies

Records at 1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 proportions (frame rate of 30fps)

"Triple anti-shake protection"

2.7-inch LCD screen

Six Macro Lights to assist close-up shooting

Digital SR mode, Movie SR mode

Outdoor View Setting mode, Underwater shooting mode

WG-series mount accessories (optional) for a range of shooting situations

There are of course other features, such as an included Macro stand, a high-speed Face Detection function to capture up to 32 faces in focus, a choice of 12 digital filters, and a pet-detection function to auto-detect the face of a cat or dog. If any of this interests you, the WG-50 will be available from end of June for £249.99 in orange or black.