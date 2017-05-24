Ricoh's latest camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof

Cameras
Ricoh Ricoh's latest camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof

Ricoh has a new compact camera that doesn't mind getting a bit wet, rough, or cold - so it's perfect for outdoor extremists.

Or, as Ricoh said, for underwater photography.

Called the WG-50, it's described as a digital compact camera with a lightweight body design and "exceptional waterproof and shockproof performance". More specifically, it's waterproof to a depth of 14 metres and shockproof against falls from a height of 1.6 metres. It's even "freezeproof" to temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees celsius.

Other than that, it can do still-image shooting and movie recording like any other camera. It offers 16.0 effective megapixels and full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) movie-recording capability. It also comes with an LCD screen and works with a range of optional camera-mounting accessories. For instance, it can be secured to a bicycle or watercraft.

So, to recap, here are a few key specs:

  • Waterproof (equivalent to IPX 8 or JIS Class 8)
  • Shockproof (equivalent to IPX 6 or JIS Class 6)
  • Freezeproof (to temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees C)
  • Back illuminated CMOS image sensor
  • Approximately 16.0 effective megapixels
  • Top sensitivity of ISO 6400
  • Five-times optical zoom lens with a 28mm wide-angle coverage
  • Focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm
  • Full HD movie recording for extended shooting of high-quality movies
  • Records at 1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 proportions (frame rate of 30fps)
  • "Triple anti-shake protection"
  • 2.7-inch LCD screen
  • Six Macro Lights to assist close-up shooting
  • Digital SR mode, Movie SR mode
  • Outdoor View Setting mode, Underwater shooting mode
  • WG-series mount accessories (optional) for a range of shooting situations

There are of course other features, such as an included Macro stand, a high-speed Face Detection function to capture up to 32 faces in focus, a choice of 12 digital filters, and a pet-detection function to auto-detect the face of a cat or dog. If any of this interests you, the WG-50 will be available from end of June for £249.99 in orange or black.

Sections Ricoh Cameras
Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Best mirrorless cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Best mirrorless cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available...

Best compact cameras 2017: The best point and shoot cameras available to buy today

Best compact cameras 2017: The best point and shoot cameras available to buy...

Ricoh's latest camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof

Ricoh's latest camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof

Popular In Cameras On Pocket-lint
  1. Ricoh's latest camera is waterproof, shockproof, and freezeproof
  2. Garmin Virb 360 continues action cam line with 360-degree 5.7K thrills
  3. Nest might unveil new 4K indoor home security camera by end of May
  4. 27 fantastic photographic firsts
  5. Olympus Tough TG-5 preview: For the hardcore generation
  1. Olympus Tough TG-5 packs a 12MP sensor and 4K video into a tough-as-nails body
  2. Sony Alpha A99 II review: Proving that translucent can triumph
  3. Fujifilm X-T20 review: The retro touch
  4. Panasonic Lumix TZ90 review: The ultimate travel camera?
  5. The best GoPro photos in the world, prepare to lose your breath
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Surface Laptop vs Surface Book: What's the difference?
  2. Sony Xperia XZ Premium review: 4K flagship has stacks of specs appeal
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Apple iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro event: What was launched and how to watch
  5. DJI Spark is a very smart, tiny drone that fits in your hand
  1. Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro vs Huawei MateBook E vs Samsung Galaxy Book: Battle of the 2-in-1s
  3. What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for £79 or $99 a year?
  4. New Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Surface Pro 4: What's the difference?
  5. Bang & Olufsen's new product is... beer!

Comments