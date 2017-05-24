Bang & Olufsen's new product is... beer!B&O Play
- Produces own IPA beer
- Created using vibrations from Beoplay A1 speaker
Bang & Olufsen, through its B&O Play brand, has taken an odd swerve with its latest product. It has produced its own beer.
Beobrew IPA has been crafted in partnership with Danish microbrewery Mikkeller and is unique in that a Beoplay A1 speaker is used in the brewing process.
The Bluetooth speaker is lowered into the fermenting tank and music is played at high volumes during the two-week conditioning process. The vibrations apparently forces the yeast into producing more flavour.
"By playing music in the fermenting tank, we are adding a fifth ingredient that takes the beer to a new level. As the music plays, it pumps out a unique pattern of vibrations that assists the yeast during fermentation and encourages the yeast to produce more flavourful esters than it would have without the presence of music," said Mikkeller head brewer Kyle Wolak.
The process results in a 6.8 per cent American style IPA beer that has a "bright and aromatic taste" with "citrus fruit and floral notes".
B&O or beer fans can buy the beer from Mikkeller's own website. You can also check out the video below to get a more in-depth look at the brewing process.
And yes, it is May rather than the beginning of April.
