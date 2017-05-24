Samsung Galaxy S9 could be codenamed 'Star', entering development early

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now widely available, following a launch slightly later in the year than expected, but now we're starting to hear gossip about Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S9 scheduled for 2018.

We say it's gossip and you should treat this with some suspicion, but there's talk coming from Korea's The Bell, saying that what we assume will be called the Galaxy S9 is under development using the codename "Star".

The source claims that development of the new phone is in advance of previous years, although this sort of rumour is common in the early life of a new product: guessing the Galaxy S9 release date would be impossible and we can't see that Samsung would vary too much from March or April 2018.

The company's first priority will be the Galaxy Note 8, that, despite Samsung's problem with the Note 7, looks to be ramping up for launch in the second half of 2017, perhaps late August or September.

There's no information about what the Galaxy S9 might offer, but The Bell reports that it's likely to focus on a development of the Infinity Display. We'd expect a subtle evolution, perhaps addressing the fingerprint scanner that seems like the phone's biggest weakness, as well as rolling in some innovation introduced on the Note 8.

As we said, take it all with a pinch of salt and certainly don't hang around deciding whether to wait or to buy the Galaxy S8. Samsung's latest is a fantastic phone, certainly one of the best of 2017 so far.