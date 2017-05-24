Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) vs Surface Laptop vs Surface Book: What's the difference?

It's been a busy month for Microsoft.

A couple weeks after announcing the new Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S, it has announced the successor to the Surface Pro 4. But instead of being named Surface Pro 5, it's just called Surface Pro. So, how does it compare to the new Surface Laptop, or even last year's Surface Book? It's a good question to ask yourself before deciding to spend your hard-earned cash on the latest Surface device.

To help you out, we did all the leg work and pitted the three devices against each other spec by spec.

New Surface Pro (2017) said to be lightest Pro ever at 768g

New hinge system on new Surface Pro (2017)

Expected to have similar footprint to Pro 4 at 292.1mm x 201.4mm

The new Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) looks similar to its predecessor, but it has a new hinge system on the kickstand, which allows it to be used in Surface Studio mode. That means it can lay flat and works directly with the new Surface Pen. Its also lost a bit of weight, touting itself as the lightest Surface Pro (2017) ever created at 768g. Measurements have yet to be revealed for the new Surface Pro (2017).

Surface Laptop is offered in four colours (burgundy, platinum, cobalt blue, and graphite gold). Its emphasis is on manufacturing skill, with metal, plastic, and the Alcantara fabric deck coming together to give you a premium product. It weighs 2.76 pounds has the following dimensions: 12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches. It includes a Mini DisplayPort, full-size USB 3.0 port, and Surface Connect for extendibility.

Microsoft introduced the Surface Book design in 2015, and although the model updated in 2016, it still looks the same, offering that proper keyboard, that innovative hinge that will let the screen sit at any angle, as well as offering a detachable 13.5-inch display. It measures 312.3 x 232.1 x 22.8mm and weighs 1.516kg or 1.647kg for the top i7 Performance Base model.

New Surface Pro (2017) has a 12.3-inch screen

2736 x 1824 pixel resolution, 267ppi

The new Surface Pro (2017) has the same size screen as its predecessor, the Surface Pro (2017) 4, measuring 12.3-inches diagonally. The resolution of the new model is 2736 x 1824 pixels, which results in a pixel density of 267ppi.

The Surface Laptop comes with a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 resolution PixelSense display (3:2 aspect ratio). It's touch-enabled with 3.4 million pixels for a sharp picture, and Microsoft is claiming it is the thinnest LCD touchscreen you'll find on any device.

The Surface Book features a 13.5-inch screen with a 3000 x 2000 resolution, which results in a pixel density of 267ppi. The laptop also has a 3:2 aspect ratio and uses Microsoft's PixelSense tech.

New Surface Pro (2017) has Intel Core 7th-gen

RAM options between 4GB and 16GB depending on model

New Surface Pro (2017) has 50 per cent more battery life

The new Surface Pro (2017) features Intel Core 7th-generation processors, The base model features the Core m3 Intel 7th-gen processor, configurable to a faster-yet Core i7 option. Meanwhile, RAM options come in abundance too: the entry-level Surface Pro (2017) has 4GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB. Its storage options start at 128GB SSD, through 256GB, 512GB, and even a maximum 1TB option.

There is also a microSD card slot on the new Surface Pro (2017), so paying the extra for the 1TB option might not be worthwhile for many. In terms of battery, the new Surface Pro (2017) is claimed to offer 50 per cent more than its predecessor, at 13.5 hours. There's also an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera on the Surface Pro (2017), which is capable of 1080p video recording.

The Surface Laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs. Graphics-wise, it has Intel HD 620 or Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. Impressively, Microsoft says you'll get 14.5 hours of battery life. It's also claimed that when the lid is closed and the laptop is in standby, it will drain no battery. It will be available with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM, with an option of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD for storage.

The Surface Book offers sixth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs with various RAM from 8GB to 16GB depending on your configuration. It starts with 128GB SSD, with options up to 1TB. When it comes to GPU, the Surface Book has Intel HD graphics, but it's also offering discrete GPUs - up to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M on the top i7 model.

No USB Type-C ports for the Surface Pro (2017)

But it does have a headset jack

Microsoft did not give the Surface Pro (2017) any USB Type-C ports, contrary to speculation before Surface Pro (2017) was announced. But it does have a full-size USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, a Mini DisplayPort, one cover port, a headset jack, as well as Surface Connect.

Meanwhile, Surface Laptop has just one Mini DisplayPort, one USB 3.0 port, Surface Connect, and a headphone jack. And Surface Book features two USB 3.0 ports, a full-sized SD card reader, a Mini DisplayPort, a headset jack, and surface Connect.

Surface Pro (2017) comes with Windows 10 Pro

Provides access to everything from Office to Cortana

The new Surface Pro (2017) and Surface Book come with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. That means the full bevy of software - from Office to Cortana and beyond - is offered, plus they'll run third-party apps. They also both offer an Office 365 30-day trial.

Surface Laptop runs Windows 10 S, a fully functional version of Windows that is meant to run smoothly on all hardware. The big catch is that it's designed to only run verified apps from the Windows Store. You will not be able to download apps online and install them, so this version is sandboxed. But there aren't any hardware restrictions on Windows 10 S, so again, it can run across a full range of devices.

Surface Pro (2017): Starts at £799

Surface Laptop: Starts at £979

Surface Book: Starts at £1045 (Performance Base model starts at $2399)

The new Surface Pro (2017) (2017) will start at £799 and will ship on 15 June. Surface Laptop is available to pre-order in the UK now, with prices starting from £979 for the entry-level model. Microsoft said the laptop will start to ship 15 June. The Microsoft Surface Book starts at £1045 for the base model (though Performance Base model will start at $2399 and be available from November).