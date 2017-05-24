Ikea's smart lights add voice control via Alexa, Assistant, and Homekit

You will soon be able to control Ikea smart lights using your voice.

The Swedish retailer has revealed the Tradfri range will get voice control for owners of Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa devices. The feature is expected it to arrive by this autumn, according to Ikea (via MacRumors). Here's how the functionality is explained:

"In the summer and autumn, IKEA takes the next step towards the smart home. With increased functionality, IKEA's smart lighting range can be used with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which means that you can voice-control your lighting. We believe that smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. For this reason, we will continue to work with our products to be compatible with other products available."

Ikea introduced its smart lighting collection in March. The new range, which starts at £15, includes the Tradfri LED bulb, £69 Tradfri gateway kit (includes two white spectra LED bulbs), £29 Tradfri dimming kit white spectrum, £25 Tradfri wireless motion kit sensor, and £90 LED light doors and panels. And all these devices can be managed and customised via the Tradfri app for phones and tablets.

The lights can be switched from warm to cold light using a remote control or the app, and you can group individual lamps together to create lighting moods. Ikea is basically going after Philips Hue and other smart LED lamp products, but unlike Hue, its offering is much easier on the wallet. Plus, now that the Tradfri range supports voice commands, it'll be easy to control, too.

Ikea has said it plans to introduce more smart home products.