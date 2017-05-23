Whiteboard is Microsoft's Windows 10 app for collaborative inking

Whiteboard is Microsoft's Windows 10 app for collaborative inkingMicrosoft
Microsoft has unveiled a new Windows 10 app called Whiteboard.
It's a "collaborative inking" app meant for Microsoft's Surface devices. Microsoft demoed the app while on stage at its Surface event in Shanghai, China on 23 May. The company explained that the app offers not only two-way inking, but also "geometry recognition, table conversion, and automatic table shading", as well as exclusive capabilities for Office 365 subscribers.
The point of the app is that it will help you illustrate your ideas together with others - regardless of the device you’re using. While it's not yet widely available for all to use, Microsoft has opened a private preview for Surface Hub and education customers. The app should be available on more Windows 10 devices, such as the Surface Studio and Surface Pro, later in 2017.
Alongside the Whiteboard app, Microsoft announced improvements to its inking technology and the inking experience in its Office apps. It even said Office will support the new Surface Pen low-latency and tilt options, so you’ll be able to adjust the thickness and texture of ink in Office apps by physically tilting the Surface Pen on the new Surface Pro.
With the new Surface Pen, Microsoft said the ink reacts a user's touch with pressure sensitivity of 4,096 pressure points - up from 1,024 pressure points. The stylus offers "almost zero latency" when used with Office apps, Microsoft explained.
