New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, rethought from the ground upVentureBeat
As leaked last week, Microsoft has announced a new Surface Pro during its #MicrosoftEvent in Shanghai, China.
Alongside the confirmation that the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio will be heading to the country on 15 June, Microsoft revealed that an all-new version of the Surface Pro is on its way.
Although it looks similar to former Pro devices, it has been "rethought" and is the lightest Surface Pro "ever created".
It has a 12.3-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density.
Developing...
Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: The best tablets and 2-in-1 devices available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, rethought from the ground up
Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 May
Popular In Tablets On Pocket-lint
- New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, rethought from the ground up
- Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 May
- Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
- Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get hardware refresh, larger tablet drops to £79.99
- Amazon now offers an even better Fire tablet for kids
- Alexa is now available on Fire tablets in the UK
- Don't expect an iPad Mini 5: Apple might 'phase out' its smallest tablet
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- Hurry! Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablets are £25 off right now
- Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When is it and what to expect?
- Amazon Channels comes to UK: What is it and what channels does it offer?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: Which should you choose?
- BlackBerry KeyOne tips and tricks: Type and swipe
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- HP Envy x360 loses some weight while boosting the specs
- Twin Peaks (2017): The return, how, when, and where to watch it
- Acer Chromebook 11 N7 review: A rugged and well-priced Windows-alternative
- New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, rethought from the ground up
Comments