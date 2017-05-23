New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, coming on 15 June from £799Microsoft
As leaked last week, Microsoft has announced a new Surface Pro during its #MicrosoftEvent in Shanghai.
On stage at the Chinese press conference, Microsoft revealed that an all-new version of the Surface Pro is on its way to many markets globally, with shipping to start on 15 June.
Although it looks similar to former Pro devices, it has been "rethought" and is the lightest Surface Pro "ever created", weighing just 0.77kg.
It runs on 7th gen Intel processing and has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density.
Battery life is claimed to be 50 per cent longer, lasting up to 13.5 hours. There is also a new hinge system on the kickstand, enabling the device to be used in Surface Studio mode. That means it lays flat to work directly with the new Surface Pen, which Microsoft states is the "fastest digital pen on the market".
The Surface Pen offers 4,096 levels of pressure and 21ms latency, it also has tilt sensitivity.
Microsoft's official @Surface Twitter account has also posted a video of the new Surface Pro, which you can view below:
Upgraded, versatile, and exceptionally powerful, with iconic Surface design. Meet the new Microsoft #SurfacePro. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/o1RQjzlySE— Microsoft Surface (@surface) May 23, 2017
Pricing for the new Surface Pro starts at £799 and pre-orders have already started. It will be available from numerous retailers in the UK, including Argos, Amazon, Currys PC World and John Lewis.
Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: The best tablets and 2-in-1 devices available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
Huawei MateBook E preview: A better keyboard cover makes all the difference
Huawei MateBook family expands: Updated 2-in-1, skinny Ultrabook and 15.6-inch...
- New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, coming on 15 June from £799
- Huawei MateBook E preview: A better keyboard cover makes all the difference
- Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 May
- Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
- Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get hardware refresh, larger tablet drops to £79.99
- Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When is it and what to expect?
- New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, coming on 15 June from £799
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: Which should you choose?
- BlackBerry KeyOne tips and tricks: Type and swipe
- Huawei MateBook E preview: A better keyboard cover makes all the difference
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- Acer Chromebook 11 N7 review: A rugged and well-priced Windows-alternative
- Amazon Channels comes to UK: What is it and what channels does it offer?
- Huawei MateBook family expands: Updated 2-in-1, skinny Ultrabook and 15.6-inch beast announced
- This is the size of the iPhone 8, next to iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
Comments