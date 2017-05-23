New Microsoft Surface Pro confirmed, coming on 15 June from £799

As leaked last week, Microsoft has announced a new Surface Pro during its #MicrosoftEvent in Shanghai.

On stage at the Chinese press conference, Microsoft revealed that an all-new version of the Surface Pro is on its way to many markets globally, with shipping to start on 15 June.

Although it looks similar to former Pro devices, it has been "rethought" and is the lightest Surface Pro "ever created", weighing just 0.77kg.

It runs on 7th gen Intel processing and has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density.

Battery life is claimed to be 50 per cent longer, lasting up to 13.5 hours. There is also a new hinge system on the kickstand, enabling the device to be used in Surface Studio mode. That means it lays flat to work directly with the new Surface Pen, which Microsoft states is the "fastest digital pen on the market".

The Surface Pen offers 4,096 levels of pressure and 21ms latency, it also has tilt sensitivity.

Microsoft's official @Surface Twitter account has also posted a video of the new Surface Pro, which you can view below:

Upgraded, versatile, and exceptionally powerful, with iconic Surface design. Meet the new Microsoft #SurfacePro. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/o1RQjzlySE — Microsoft Surface (@surface) May 23, 2017

Pricing for the new Surface Pro starts at £799 and pre-orders have already started. It will be available from numerous retailers in the UK, including Argos, Amazon, Currys PC World and John Lewis.