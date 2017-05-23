Amazon Channels comes to UK: What is it and what channels does it offer?Amazon
Amazon has launched Amazon Channels in the UK. It offers a way to subscribe to a large array of premium TV channels and services for a low, non-contract monthly fee.
So to help you understand the new service, here's our short, handy guide on what it offers...
What is Amazon Channels?
Starting at £1.49 a month, you can subscribe to individual channels such as ITV Hub+, MGM, Eurosport Player, Mubi and BFI Player+. You can then watch each service's content on demand or, in some cases, live through your online browser or the Amazon Video app on multiple devices.
It means you can watch any of them through smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and on games consoles. You don't need to download the individual apps for the subscribed services, so it works on hardware that might not usually offer them.
Prices vary depending on the service, and you can cancel your monthly payments at any time. You also use your Amazon account to pay, making it more simple than paying for multiple subscriptions separately.
There are free trials available on some of the services.
Amazon Channels, which is also now available in Germany, first launched in the US, with HBO, Showtime, Starz and many other broadcasters available there.
What UK channels are available on Amazon Channels and how much do they cost?
Here is a list of the channels available in the UK, more will be added in time:
- Acacia TV – Hundreds of fun and effective workouts for every fitness level for £5.99 a month
- Alchemiya – Great films and documentaries about Muslim culture and life for £3.99 a month
- Arrow Video – On demand cult classics and horror from Arrow Films for £4.99 a month
- BFI Player+ - On Demand classic British and critically acclaimed movies for £4.99 a month
- BeFit UK – Get fit fast with unlimited streaming of hundreds of workouts for £5.99 a month
- Comic Con HQ – Fan-favourite films, original programming, exclusive access and more for £4.99 a month
- Curiosity Stream – Exclusive documentaries from the world's best filmmakers in HD for £5.49 a month
- Daily Burn – On Demand and live workouts including dance, strength training, yoga, cardio and more for £9.99 a month
- Discovery – Documentaries and unscripted entertainment from Discovery for £4.99 a month
- Eurosport Player - Live and On Demand sports programming, including Grand Slam tennis, cycling and winter sports for £6.99 a month
- Fandor – A hand-picked collection of the most talked about indie, foreign and classic films for £3.49 a month
- Filmbox – Hollywood movies, favourite evergreens and popular series for £3.99 a month
- Full Moon Features - All the Full Moon classics and new releases on demand for £3.99 a month
- Gaia – Yoga, nutrition, meditation and more for £7.99 a month
- Horse & Country Play – The home of equestrianism and British country lifestyle, now on demand for £3.99 a month
- ITV Hub+ – Watch live, download your favourite ITV shows for offline viewing, and catch up on tons of ad-free episodes for £3.99 a month
- hayu (NBC Universal) - On Demand reality TV programming including Keeping Up with the Kardashians for £3.99 a month
- Heera – An Amazon-exclusive on demand channel with over 600 Bollywood, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu movies and series including blockbusters like Sultan and Kabali for only £3.99 a month
- Hopster – Make screen time smart with safe, ad-free content for kids for £3.99 a month
- Ketchup TV – Hundreds of episodes of shows for kids, packed with their favourites for £2.29 a month
- Love Nature – Ad-free, family friendly nature documentaries on demand for £3.99 a month
- MGM – Hollywood hits, timeless classics and cult favourites movies from MGM for £4.49 a month
- Motorvision - On Demand TV dedicated to the automotive world including car reviews & tests, motorsports and lifestyle shows for £2.99 a month
- Mubi – A new, critically acclaimed movie to stream every day for £5.99 a month
- Nautical Channel – The network focused on sailing lifestyle, available live and on-demand for £3.99 a month
- Nordic Noir and Beyond – The best thriller, crime and drama series from the Nordics and beyond for £4.99 a month
- Panna – Easy-to-follow video recipes from master chefs and cooking courses for £1.49 a month
- Pinoy Box Office – Filipino movies and series on demand for £1.99 a month
- Planet Knowledge – Exciting and informative HD documentaries on nature, history, culture and more for £2.29 a month
- Pongalo Next – Latin American movies and series on demand for £2.99 a month
- Qello Concerts – The greatest concert films from icons and new artists like The Who, Queen, The Beatles, Muse and more for £5.99 a month
- Realeyz – Independent films by award-winning filmmakers on demand for £4.99 a month
- Rooster Teeth – Original sci-fi, gaming and comedy for £3.99 a month
- Shudder – Backed by AMC Networks, Shudder super-serves fans of thrillers, suspense, and horror for £4.99 a month
- Studio Universal Classics – Classic movies from Universal Studios for £3.99 a month
- Sweatflix – Stream HIIT workouts and yoga flows for £9.49 a month
- Tastemade Plus – Our network of Tastemakers bring great food and travel to the world for £1.99 a month
- The Great Courses Signature Collection – A curated collection of educational courses On Demand for £5.49 a month
- UP Family – Entertainment for the whole family for £3.49 a month
- Viewster Anime – ad-free anime on demand from Viewster for £2.99 a month
- Yoga Anytime Channel – HD yoga videos on demand for £6.99 a month
