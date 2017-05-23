Would you cover your walls with Snowbonk? Paint-naming AI gets it hilariously wrongChris Isherwood
- Neural network names paints badly
- Gray Pubic and Turdly suggested
With an infinite amount of colour hues in the visible spectrum, paint manufacturers will never go hungry. There will always be call for a new shade of violet, indigo or orange.
However, while mixing a new paint colour is tricky in itself, it's far trickier to name one. Perhaps Dulux, Crown or Berger should turn to technology - get a robot AI to name their paints for them.
Er, actually, they shouldn't.
That's because Janelle Shane, from Postcards from the Frontiers of Science, did exactly that. And it didn't go exactly to plan.
She used a neural network, training it to recognise RGB values and basic colours, like white, red and grey. It was taught to associate colours with words and set the task of naming hues it came up with itself. The only problem was that it seemed to have a sense of humour when picking the final names.
Two conclusions were drawn from the final results; the neural network really likes brown; and it sucks at choosing names for colours.
Our favourites, by far, are Snowbonk, Bank Butt, Gray Pubic, Dorkwood, Sindis Poop, Light of Blast, Stanky Bean and, ahem, Turdly.
And we can just imagine our parents heading down to B&Q for a can of Dope.
Here are some of Shane's findings. Brilliant.
Would you cover your walls with Snowbonk? Paint-naming AI gets it hilariously wrong
Is Apple testing an Apple Watch device that tracks blood sugar?
Mother's Day 2017 (US): 14 best tech gifts for mom
Want to see the best Adidas trainers ever? Sneakers with built-in drum machine
- Would you cover your walls with Snowbonk? Paint-naming AI gets it hilariously wrong
- Mother's Day 2017 (US): 14 best tech gifts for mom
- Want to see the best Adidas trainers ever? Sneakers with built-in drum machine
- This new kit from Google adds voice commands to your Raspberry Pi
- May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars gadgets and toys to celebrate
- Carry on reading in the bath or at the pool with the Kobo Aura H2O Edition 2
- F1 on the water: How Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR plan to win the America's Cup
- Anki Overdrive goes Fast & Furious with new special movie edition
- Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat Spectacles
- R.I.P. PINs, your credit cards could soon have fingerprint sensors built in
- Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When is it and what to expect?
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: Which should you choose?
- BlackBerry KeyOne tips and tricks: Type and swipe
- Sony XE90 4K TV review: Backlight bonanza
- These Apple Watch bands from Nike were made to match your trainers
- V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless review: Ace sound and comfort in a hardy industrial design
- HP Envy x360 loses some weight while boosting the specs
- Would you cover your walls with Snowbonk? Paint-naming AI gets it hilariously wrong
- Microsoft will likely unveil new Surface Pro Type Covers in Shanghai
Comments