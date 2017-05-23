Huawei MateBook family expands: Updated 2-in-1, skinny Ultrabook and 15.6-inch beast announced

Huawei is widening its MateBook family with the launch of the MateBook D, MateBook E and the MateBook X.

Let's start with the MateBook E, as this is the update for the 2016 MateBook, the company's 2-in-1 Windows tablet designed to offer an alternative to Microsoft's Surface Pro. 

The MateBook E retains much of the same form factor as it offered in 2016, but has a redesigned folio cover that comes in the box. This is designed to make the keyboard more stable, as well as switching the rear stand from a friction-based moulding to a proper hinge, meaning it's much better at standing up on its own.

The Huawei MateBook E will cost from €999 for the Core m3 version, up to €1299 for Core i5.

The MateBook X is perhaps the most exciting addition to the family, as Huawei looks to offer a MacBook rival, a slim and light laptop. The MateBook X is just 12.5mm thick and weighs a fraction over 1kg, making it perfect for use on the move. 

There's a fingerprint scanner built into the power button and connectivity comes with two USB Type-C connections, although you get a dock/dongle in the box that will expand this to HDMI, VGA and USB, so you can hook up the rest of your devices. 

Power comes in the guise of 7-gen Intel Core i, with a premium metal design through-out - and a touchless display. One the big additions is a Dolby Atmos Sound System, aiming to make your laptop audio a little more meaningful.

The Huawei MateBook X will cost from €1399 for Core i5, up to €1699 for Core i7 with 512GB storage.

Finally there's the MateBook D which is perhaps less exciting, presenting a traditional 15.6-inch laptop that's pitched at small business and students. It will be powered by Core i chipsets, offer up to 16GB RAM and can be specced up with a GeForce 940MX for those who want a little more punch in the graphics. 

Again, Huawei has teamed up with Dolby on the MateBook D to offer more immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.

The MateBook D will cost from €799 for Core i5, 1TB hard drive, and 940MX Nvidia hardware, up to €999 for the top Core i7, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, and Nvidia card.

