Microsoft will likely unveil new Surface Pro Type Covers in Shanghai
Microsoft is teasing new products ahead of its Surface event.
The company is expected to launch a new Surface Pro device in Shanghai on 23 May, so naturally, a day before the event, Microsoft's Surface chief has taken to Instagram to publish a teaser. Panos Panay posted an image of what appears to be four Surface keyboards with the following caption: "Working session. 30 hours to go." These keyboards essentially look like Type Covers in new colours.
They also appear to be wrapped in alcantara, the same fabric also used on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop. Keep in mind this teaser comes a week after a leak revealed a Surface Pro 5 is coming. It looks a lot like the current Surface Pro 4 that was launched in 2015. Reportedly, the changes will be under the skin, with Intel's seventh-generation chips used and presumably other hardware changes.
Working session. 30 hours to go. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface #Shanghai https://t.co/u12oAeULxF pic.twitter.com/H1jQI1d94x— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) May 22, 2017
Microsoft’s Surface event is set to kick off Tuesday morning. Check out Pocket-lint's guide to see what else the company may announce.
