Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed, see new screenshots here

Rockstar Games has announced that the long-awaited sequel to Red Dead Redemption has been delayed.

The publisher revealed via Twitter on Monday that Red Dead Redemption 2 will no longer arrive this autumn. It is now scheduled to release sometime in spring 2018. Rockstar published new screenshots for the game and apologized for the delay in a statement on its website: "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready."

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the third entry in the Red Dead series, following 2010's Red Dead Redemption. Developed by Rockstar Studios, it's an open world western action-adventure for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was announced late last year, when Rockstar published the game's first trailer, which you can watch here. At the time, it's official release date was listed as "fall 2017".

In its announcement of the delay, Rockstar said that it would reveal more information about Red Dead Redemption 2 this summer. We're assuming that'll be at E3, since the annual game show is set to kick off in June. Pocket-lint will be on the show floor to bring you the latest as it happens. Meanwhile, check out our E3 2017 guide for more about what you can expect.

We've also gathered up the new Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots in the gallery above.