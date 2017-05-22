Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed, see new screenshots here

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed, see new screenshots hereRockstar
Rockstar Games has announced that the long-awaited sequel to Red Dead Redemption has been delayed.
The publisher revealed via Twitter on Monday that Red Dead Redemption 2 will no longer arrive this autumn. It is now scheduled to release sometime in spring 2018. Rockstar published new screenshots for the game and apologized for the delay in a statement on its website: "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready."
Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the third entry in the Red Dead series, following 2010's Red Dead Redemption. Developed by Rockstar Studios, it's an open world western action-adventure for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was announced late last year, when Rockstar published the game's first trailer, which you can watch here. At the time, it's official release date was listed as "fall 2017".
- Red Dead Redemption comes to Xbox One
- Far Cry 5 revealed, heading to Montana for some hillbilly mayhem
- Destiny 2: Release date, screens, formats and everything you need to know
In its announcement of the delay, Rockstar said that it would reveal more information about Red Dead Redemption 2 this summer. We're assuming that'll be at E3, since the annual game show is set to kick off in June. Pocket-lint will be on the show floor to bring you the latest as it happens. Meanwhile, check out our E3 2017 guide for more about what you can expect.
We've also gathered up the new Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots in the gallery above.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming Spring 2018: https://t.co/z4iypSBY53 pic.twitter.com/Dd3ZZDi6bE— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 22, 2017
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed, see new screenshots here
- Far Cry 5 revealed, heading to Montana for some good ol' hillbilly mayhem
- Destiny 2: Release date, screens, formats and everything you need to know
- Destiny 2 preview: Hands-on with PS4 and PC campaign, strike and PVP modes
- Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere: Watch it again here, see the campaign mode
- Pokemon Go rocks! You can nab more rock-type Pokemon for one week only
- This Augmented Reality Climbing Wall will let you play Pong while holding on for dear life
- Automatic screenshots are the latest Nintendo Switch problem. Do you have it?
- The Legend of Zelda coming to iPhone and Android
- Could a Nintendo Switch Mini be in the works?
- Microsoft Surface event in Shanghai: When is it and what to expect?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: Which should you choose?
- This is the size of the iPhone 8, next to iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
- LG X Venture rivals Galaxy S8 Active for extreme smarts
- Twin Peaks (2017): The return, how, when, and where to watch it
- BlackBerry KeyOne tips and tricks: Type and swipe
- These Apple Watch bands from Nike were made to match your trainers
- Microsoft will likely unveil new Surface Pro Type Covers in Shanghai
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Is Amazon's checkout-less grocery store coming to the UK soon?
Comments