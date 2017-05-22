Amazing Nokia 9 hands-on pics appear online, along with photo samples

A phone very much thought to be the Nokia 9 has already appeared in a leaked video this month, but this latest unveiling of the handset is by far and away the most revealing yet.

French website Frandroid claims to have spent some time with the forthcoming handset, even being allowed to take photos using the prototype device in order to test its camera. It then posted the results along with shots of the phone the site used.

You might think it looks a bit odd in the hands-on images, but it's actually hidden behind a fake casing in order to obscure the final design. The screen, camera and other ports were exposed though, suggesting that the device is the same as previous leaked pictures have shown.

One of the posted shots includes a list of specifications, which reveal the Nokia 9 to have a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) screen - it says 5.27-inches technically, but that's generally rounded up.

It also suggests that the device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, have 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB of storage built-in.

There will be a mini-jack headphone socket, which will come as some relief for those annoyed at some manufacturers ditching theirs.

However, it's not all great news as Frandroid reports that the camera results were less impressive than many other flagship devices currently available, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7.

In test shots, the images displayed a lack of some detail and light performance was average.

It must be remembered that this is said to be a prototype Nokia 9 rather than the final phone, so things could get better by the time it is fully consumer-ready. And Frandroid was impressed by one camera feature - the ability to take simultaneous, square shots using the rear and front-facing cameras.

No announcement date has been revealed so far, but previous rumours point at a third quarter launch and a price of around €750 (£650).