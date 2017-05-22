Moto Z2 Play pictures and specs pop up again, 3,000mAh battery confirmed

We've seen leaked pictures of the alleged Moto Z2 Play in the last couple of weeks, but the latest to emerge are more official as they come from the TENAA, China's mobile certification agency.

They show the front, sides and rear of the forthcoming device and the TENAA page also lists some of the specifications.

According to the site, the phone will measure 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99mm and weigh 145g. It will also come in either black or white, which sort-of matches the previous picture leak (which showed a white-fronted handset with a gold rear casing).

It will have a 5.49-inch (5.5-inch, basically) OLED screen with a Full HD, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Android 7.1.1 will be installed from the off, and the storage space on the device will be 64GB. There'll be 4GB of RAM too.

The listing also suggests that the rear camera will sport a 12-megapixel sensor.

One bone of contention is the battery size. The TENAA lists it as 2,820mAh, as rated by the agency. However, as with the previous leak, Lenovo has confirmed that it's actually, fractionally larger than that.

An official tweet from manufacturer Lenovo, posted on Friday 20 May, states that the battery size will be 3,000mAh, as previously thought.

@AnbhuleAnant Hi Anant. Moto Z2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo — Lenovo (@lenovo) May 20, 2017

That's still smaller than the phone's predecessor, which had a 3,150mAh battery, but maybe there's more cunning battery saving techniques at play (no pun intended).