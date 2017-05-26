Moto Z2 Play pictures and further specs revealed, Snapdragon 626 and 3,000mAh battery confirmed

Moto Z2 Play pictures and further specs revealed, Snapdragon 626 and 3,000mAh battery confirmedLenovo / TENAA
- Lenovo confirms battery size in tweet
- TENAA listing reveals many specs
- GeekBench reveals processor and RAM
Earlier this week, pictures and some specifications of the forthcoming Moto Z2 Play smartphone were found on the website of the TENAA, China's mobile certification agency.
Now further alleged specs have been revealed, thanks to a posting on GeekBench.
It is said that the handset was tested by an unknown individual using GeekBench benchmarking software and the results were subsequently posted online. If true (and not from a prototype or dummy), it seems the Moto Z2 Play will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, running at 2.21GHz. It will also have 4GB of RAM.
The previous TENAA posting revealed the front, sides and rear of the forthcoming device and the page listed specifications not on GeekBench.
According to the communications regulator, the phone will measure 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99mm and weigh 145g. It will also come in either black or white, which sort-of matches the previous picture leak (which showed a white-fronted handset with a gold rear casing).
It will have a 5.49-inch (5.5-inch, basically) OLED screen with a Full HD, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Android 7.1.1 will be installed from the off, and the storage space on the device will be 64GB.
The listing also suggests that the rear camera will sport a 12-megapixel sensor.
One bone of contention is the battery size. The TENAA lists it as 2,820mAh, as rated by the agency. However, as with the previous leak, Lenovo has confirmed that it's actually, fractionally larger than that.
An official tweet from manufacturer Lenovo, posted on Friday 20 May, states that the battery size will be 3,000mAh, as previously thought.
@AnbhuleAnant Hi Anant. Moto Z2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo— Lenovo (@lenovo) May 20, 2017
That's still smaller than the phone's predecessor, which had a 3,150mAh battery, but maybe there's more cunning battery saving techniques at play (no pun intended).
We expect to find out more soon, with the Moto Z2 Play tipped for release in the coming weeks.
