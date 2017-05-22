This is the size of the iPhone 8, next to iPhone 7s and 7s Plus

If you were wondering how large the much-rumoured iPhone 8 will be, pictures have emerged on Chinese website Weibo of alleged case mouldings for the new phone, alongside the new iPhone 7s and 7s Plus models.

All three handsets are tipped for release in the latter half of 2017, with the iPhone 8 being a new, premium handset with a curved OLED screen.

If true, you can see that it will be distinctly smaller than the iPhone 7s Plus, said to have a similar 5.5-inch display to the current 7 Plus. However, speculation has it that the iPhone 8 will sport a larger, 5.8-inch screen. But thanks to far smaller bezels the handset itself will be more compact.

The phone casing on the right of the main leaked image is said to be for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s, which isn't much smaller than the purported iPhone 8.

One of the major changes to the phone, as discussed before and evidenced in the new pictures, is that it will have a vertical, dual-lens rear camera rather than a horizontal one. We suspect that's simply to fit a similar rear camera system to that currently found on the iPhone 7 Plus yet in a smaller body.

Other rumoured features of the iPhone 8 include a 3D-sensing front camera, upgraded waterproofing and aluminium rear casing.