Is Apple testing an Apple Watch device that tracks blood sugar?

Tim Cook is reportedly testing a yet-to-be-announced Apple Watch accessory aimed at people with diabetes.

According to a report from CNBC, which cited anonymous sources, Apple's chief executive has been wearing a prototype glucose tracker that pairs with the Apple Watch. Keep in mind a previous report from CNBC claimed the Cupertino, CA-based company recently hired a team of biomechanical engineers, with the purpose of developing a noninvasive device that can monitor blood sugar levels.

The team has already begun tests with the tracker, which connects to the Apple Watch, while Cook himself told students at the University of Glasgow in February that he had been wearing a glucose tracker so that he could better understand how different foods affect his blood sugar levels: "It's mentally anguishing to stick yourself many times a day to check your blood sugar," Cook said.

"There is lots of hope out there that if someone has constant knowledge of what they're eating, they can instantly know what causes the response... and that they can adjust well before they become diabetic," Cook explained, according to CNBC.

Existing glucose trackers use sensors that pierce the skin in order to be as accurate as possible, but Apple has been rumoured to be working on a noninvasive tracker for people with diabetes for at least five years. If Cook is indeed now testing Apple's version and talking about it openly, it's safe to assume the project may be getting closer to actually being announced and released to the public.

Apple's annual developers conference is set to kick off next month. We may hear more about this healthcare device then, unless Apple plans to spend more time perfecting it and conducting feasibility trials.