New OnePlus 5 photos leak, raising more questions than answers

There is no shortage of hype surrounding the OnePlus 5. The company has just confirmed the name and that it's working with DxO to nail the camera experience, and we're seeing the trickle of leaks turn into a flood.

The latest images coming from Chinese social network Weibo (the source of a lot of leaks these days), shows what's reported to be the OnePlus 5 with dual camera setup on the rear.

The real life photos match some of the renders and rumours that we've previously heard, suggesting the OnePlus is going to follow the likes of LG, Apple and Huawei with a dual camera system.

What's more interesting is that these photos show a device that has no antenna lines on the rear. That's the same as we've seen in some of the earlier renders, but it raises the question over whether this is a metal body, or something else.

Metal phones need antenna lines somewhere to enable reception to the internal radios. Glass and plastic phones don't and the omission here suggests that OnePlus could be looking at glass or ceramic instead for the OnePlus 5.

The company used ceramic for one of the OnePlus X models, but it is an expensive option. Alternatively, OnePlus might be taking the approach that LG took on the LG G5, making a metal body core and including the antenna lines and then coating it to hide it all and give a seamless finish.

Of course, this could just be a mock-up, which is still a possibility.

The photos also show the bottom of the phone and what's evident there is symmetry, with speaker grilles either side of the USB Type-C port. On the OnePlus 3 the 3.5mm headphone socket was on the bottom, so perhaps this is a suggestion that OnePlus is going to follow Apple and HTC and drop it in favour of USB headphones instead.

Or it's moved to the top, of course.

The increasing number of OnePlus 5 leaks makes us think that the launch timeframe of June 2017 is likely. We've been keeping track of all the rumours, so make sure you read up and get yourself in the picture for the next flagship killer.