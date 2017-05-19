Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 MayVentureBeat
Microsoft firmly denied that there was a Surface Pro 5, but instead it looks like there is a new Surface Pro coming instead.
We know what you're thinking: this looks a lot like the current Surface Pro 4 that was launched in 2015. It looks like you might be right, but with this leak coming from the ever dependable Evan Blass writing on VentureBeat, there's every reason to be believe that this is what Microsoft is planning for its 23 May event in Shanghai.
Physically, the update doesn't look any different to the existing model, but Blass says it will simply be called the Surface Pro - losing the number. That makes sense if you're from the Apple School of thought (think MacBook Pro) and it's better than calling it the Pro 4S or Pro 4.5 or something.
Reportedly the changes will be under the skin, with Intel's seventh-generation chips used and presumably some other hardware changes to give some futureproofing to the new model.
VentureBeat says that the pen and keyboard to accompany the Surface Pro will be available in a range of colours.
Blass is also teasing more information on Monday, so we suspect we'll hear all the details on Monday before Microsoft has the chance to announce them. If that doesn't happen, we can expect Microsoft to reveal all the details soon.
Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: The best tablets and 2-in-1 devices available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 May
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
- Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 May
- Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
- Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets get hardware refresh, larger tablet drops to £79.99
- Amazon now offers an even better Fire tablet for kids
- Alexa is now available on Fire tablets in the UK
- Don't expect an iPad Mini 5: Apple might 'phase out' its smallest tablet
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch could be launched in June following case leak
- Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
- Hurry! Amazon's 7-inch Fire tablets are £25 off right now
- Does this leak prove Motorola is working on a new Android tablet?
- What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
- OnePlus 5: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Android O: Features, release date and everything you need to know
- OnePlus 5 name confirmed by OnePlus itself
- These amazing leaked photos show the real iPhone 8 in all its glory
- Google Daydream: What does it do, what devices support it and what is standalone Daydream?
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- Microsoft's Surface Pro update leaks, expected launch on 23 May
- Sony XE93 4K TV review: Latest picture tech unlocks HDR thrills
Comments