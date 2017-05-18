Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere watch it again here, see the campaign mode

Activision and Bungie unveiled Destiny 2 gameplay for the first time today, with a special event in Los Angeles where it revealed a whole stack of details about the forthcoming game and showed full-on game footage.

Pocket-lint has also been getting hands-on time with multiple modes across the PS4 and PC versions of the game. We will be posting our thoughts in a bit, so check those out later, but for now you can watch the main gameplay reveal all over again, as we host it right here.

Bungie team members took to the stage in an aircraft hanger in LA to show the first part of the campaign mode, Homecoming, and revealed several key features of the new chapter in the franchise.

It kicked off at 10am PT on Thursday 18 May (7pm in the UK) and ran for around an hour.

One of the big new features coming to the Destiny universe for the first time is Clans. Players can set themselves up in clans, with customised team banners. But rather than exclude solo players, there is also a Guided Game mode that allows single-players to join a clan for a raid or strike, so that they too can get to experience all the wonders the game has to offer.

There are new worlds and locations, including Earth, Io, Nessus and Titan. And there are tonnes of side missions and hidden sectors to locate and plunder. In short, Destiny 2 is Destiny but ramped up to the extreme.

You can watch the entire hour-long keynote again (or for the first time) below:

You can also watch it on destinythegame.com or Bungie's own Twitch channel.

Destiny 2 will be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC on 8 September 2017.