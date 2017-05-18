Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere livestream, watch it right here

Activision and Bungie will today unveil Destiny 2 gameplay for the first, with a special event in Los Angeles where it will reveal more details about the forthcoming game and livestream footage.

It will also allow a select few, including Pocket-lint, hands-on time with multiple modes across the PS4 and PC versions of the game. We will be posting our thoughts after our playtime, so check those out later, but for now you can watch the keynote yourself as we host it right here.

The event, being held in an aircraft hanger in LA, will start with a full keynote address at 10am PT today, Thursday 18 May, so 6pm BST.

It will debut gameplay footage and special guests will appear on stage to kick off the show.

We have the livestream of the event below for you to watch live. It will become available to view shortly before the show starts:

You can also watch it on destinythegame.com, where there is currently a countdown clock to the event, or on Bungie's own Twitch channel.

Destiny 2 will be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC on 8 September 2017.