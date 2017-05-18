This is our first look at the Moto Z2

An image purporting to be of the Motorola Moto Z2 has appeared online, courtesy of Android Authority. The Moto Z2 would be a third Z-family phone, and would join the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force. The latter two were both seen on a company presentation slide leaked earlier this week.

While we're referring to this third phone as the Moto Z2, we believe it may follow a similar naming pattern to the G-series. That being it will officially be called the Moto Z, but will be the second version. Calling it Z2 is for our benefit to help differentiate. The Moto G5 for example is officially the Moto G, but is referred to as the G5.

Back to the photo. The Moto Z2 bears a striking resemblance to the Moto Z Play, images for which have been previously leaked. It has a sleek, slightly curved design, with glass on the front and a home button which will likely house a fingerprint scanner.

Volume and power buttons are in the same position as the Z Play too, and even though there aren't any images, we'd hazard a guess that the rear camera will look similar too. It's entirely possible that the resolution of said camera will be different in both phones, but that's merely speculation.

Android Authority hasn't been able to obtain any specs or features for the Z2, but it's believed that all will be revealed on 8 June, as the date can be seen on the screen in the image.