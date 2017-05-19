LG V30: What's the story so far?

LG was one of the first to announce a flagship smartphone in 2017 with the G6. It's a fantastic phone but no smartphone ever has the limelight for long.

No sooner does one launch, than its competition announces a rival and all of a sudden, what was brand spanking new, becomes old news.

Luckily, LG appears to be planning to steal some of its spotlight back. Here is everything we know so far about the second LG flagship of 2017, the LG V30.

Google confirmed during its Google I/O 2017 developer conference that LG would be releasing a second flagship before the end of the year after it announced on stage that LG's next device would be compatible with Daydream VR.

We know from Google that we will see a device before the year is out, and although it didn't mention an exact month or any names, it is likely this device will be the LG V30.

Based on previous "V" release patterns and industry sources, the LG V30 is likely to be announced sometime in September. The LG V20 was announced on 7 September 2016, just after consumer electronics show IFA, while the LG V10 was revealed on 1 October 2015.

The LG G6 was a far cry away from its predecessor, righting many of its wrongs and pushing all the right boundaries, predominately in terms of its display.

While the G series has been the guinea pig in terms of design ideas though, the V series has generally nailed it first time. The LG V20 offers a lovely lightweight aluminium build with super slim bezels, STD 810G drop protection and a sleek and stylish finish.

We'd expect the LG V30 to follow in both the path of its predecessor and its successful G6 sibling, offering a premium design, almost all-screen front, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more than likely a dual-rear camera setup again. We'd also expect to see IP68 waterproofing.

That almost all-screen display we are expecting for the LG V30 is said to be coming in the form of OLED rather than the company's previously preferred choice of LCD.

This is one of biggest rumours circulating around the device, supported by the announcement of Daydream compatibility from Google. All the devices currently compatible with Daydream, or those coming like the Galaxy S8, use AMOLED displays rather than LCD.

Despite its fantastic OLED TVs, LG has only ever opted for an OLED display on a smartphone once: the G Flex. That was of course a little different though, given it bends, so the LG V30 is being called the first LG smartphone to have an OLED display. If true, you can expect brighter, punchier colours and better contrast than you'd traditionally find with LCD.

The LG V20 and LG V10 both have a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, as does the LG G6, despite the latter offering a different aspect ratio at 18:9 rather than 16:9. We'd therefore expect the LG V30 to remain in a similar ballpark in terms of both size and resolution, though we wouldn't be surprised to see it adopt the 18:9 ratio and add Dolby Vision and HDR 10 skills.

The V10 and V20 both had a secondary display at the top which presented various notification icons and information without the need to turn the main display on. We'd expect the V30 to offer this too given it has become a distinguishing feature of this series.

A patent found by GSMInfo, republished by SlashGear suggests an almost all-screen front and the presence of the second screen feature but in a slightly different way to previous models. The patent shows a device with a row of icons like the V10 and V20 present but there appears to be a camera in the centre of them. There are also no other sensors or speaker grilles based on the patent. For now it's just a patent, but it does spark some interesting questions about the V30.

LG loves a dual rear camera and unlike some companies, it works well. The LG G5 had a great camera, as do the G6 and V20 so we'd fully expect a dual camera to be on board the LG V30 too.

Yes, LG might get bored with the double sensor thing, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? What sensor sizes will be on board the V30 have yet to be rumoured, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it follow in the footsteps of the G6, like the V20 did with the G5.

If this is the case, there could be two 13-megapixel sensors on the rear, one of which would be a wide angle lens, along with features including optical image stabilisation and phase detection autofocus. The G6 has a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper, as does the V20, but we wouldn't be too surprised to see the resolution increase slightly for the V30.

The LG V models have been all about video capture in the past, so we'd expect this to remain a feature, supported by strong audio too.

Although rumours are thin on the ground when it comes to the hardware of the LG V30, it is set to be a flagship smartphone and therefore, we can expect flagship specs.

At the moment, this would mean the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, at least 4GB of RAM and more than likely 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The LG G6 and the LG V20 both have microSD support so there's a good chance the V30 will also offer storage expansion.

In terms of battery, the LG V20 had a removable 3200mAh capacity, while the LG G6 has a non-removable 3300mAh capacity so we'd hazard a guess the V30 will have a similar capacity, though we'd expect it to be non-removable this time round.

There will also no doubt be a big focus on audio with the LG V30, as there has been with the previous V series devices. The V20 offered Qualcomm Audio, combining a Quad DAC with high quality speaker sand sensitive mics. When it launched, it was the only smartphone in the world to include a 32-bit Quad DAC from ESS and the first to have ESS's HyperStream 2 audio technology so expect big things from the V30.

The LG V30 will most likely arrive on Android Nougat with LG's UX 6.0 user interface over the top, like the G6. No doubt there will be a few additional features added on the software front, but we'd expect a similar experience to that of the G6.

For now, a lot of the information surrounding the LG V30 is guesswork. We know it's coming and we are also fairly confident it will have an OLED display based on the Daydream compatibility, but other than that, no one knows anything for sure.

We will continually update this feature as more leaks and rumours appear in the coming months though so keep checking back.