LG V30: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

LG was one of the first to announce a flagship smartphone in 2017 with the G6. It's a fantastic phone but no smartphone ever has the limelight for long. No sooner does one launch, than its competition announces a rival and all of a sudden, what was brand spanking new, becomes old news.

Luckily, LG appears to be planning to steal some of its spotlight back. Here is everything we know so far about the second LG flagship of 2017, the LG V30.

31 August reveal

Pre-orders expected to start in US on 17 September

V30 expected to be available globally, V30 Plus Korea market only

Google confirmed during its Google I/O 2017 developer conference that LG would be releasing a second flagship before the end of the year after it announced on stage that LG's next device would be compatible with Daydream VR. Although it didn't mention an exact month or any names, it is highly likely this device will be the LG V30, especially given the more recent reports.

LG has confirmed the LG V30 will be announced on 31 August at consumer electronics show IFA this year, along with the LG V30 Plus. The company sent out save-the-dates for an event on 31 August in Berlin, which is the press day, with an image of a phone outline along with a glowing letter V on what would be the screen.

The save-the-date has since been followed up with an invite for the same date, confirming the V30 name, along with the words "Lights, Camera, Action". The event will kick off at 09:00 Berlin time and it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Previous reports also suggested the V30 could go on sale in August, but the latest report from Android Authority claims the device will in fact be released in September. The site says pre-orders will start in the US on 17 September, with an on sale date of 28 September, while ET News says the V30 and V30 Plus will go on sale in Korea on 15 September.

According to the document Android Authority has the V30 will then launch in Europe and globally soon after, though an exact date has yet to be revealed. If true, it will be the first time a V-series handset has made it to the UK shores. The V30 Plus meanwhile, is set to be destined for the South Korean market only.

In terms of price, the V30 is rumoured to start at around $700 (£540), while the LG V30 Plus is rumoured start around $875.

Premium design likely

Slide out display rumoured, though unlikely

Rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor and dual camera suggested

The LG G6 was a far cry away from its predecessor, righting many of its wrongs and pushing all the right boundaries, predominately in terms of its display. While the G series has been the guinea pig in terms of design ideas though, the V series has generally nailed it first time.

The LG V20 offers a lovely lightweight aluminium build with super slim bezels, STD 810G drop protection and a sleek and stylish finish. We'd expect the LG V30 to follow in both the path of its predecessor and its successful G6 sibling, offering a premium design, almost all-screen front, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual-rear camera setup again. We'd also expect to see IP68 waterproofing.

Leakster Evan Blass published some renders at the end of May which he claimed were old mock ups of the LG V30, or Project Joan as he also called it. The renders show a slide out secondary display, which would be a move away from the V30's predecessors where the secondary display was positioned at the top of the main display.

Blass did warn that the V30 may not be heading in this direction still though and LG has now confirmed the second display will be a floating bar on the FullVision display which means this slide out design was obviously put to bed.

Following up on the renders from Blass are some more renders from another reliable leaker, @OnLeaks. The renders published by @OnLeaks show a slightly different direction to what we saw from Blass with no obvious sign of a slide out display. They show a dual rear camera, like the original renders from Blass did, but in a slightly different setup with a circular fingerprint sensor beneath.

These renders have been followed up by another image from @OnLeaks claiming to show the LG V30 outline from the phone's user manual. The outline follows the same design as the leakster's previous image, with a dual camera at the top on the rear, with a circular fingerprint sensor beneath.

Based on the original renders from @OnLeaks, the LG V30 will have USB Type-C at the bottom with a single speaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and an all-screen front. According to My Smart Price, the LG V30 will measure 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4mm, which if true, puts it at a little larger than the G6.

Further supporting the leaks from @OnLeaks is a huge leak from Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hitrecord firm. LG has worked with the actor for a couple of years to promote its flagship devices by getting amateur creatives to make interesting videos with them. Hitrecord ran a competition with the V30 which ended on 31 July.

The submissions were then set live on Hitrecord's site in early August, but they don't just show the V30 in action, they show the device in all its glory too. Although blurry, the images on the site show the V30's design to be identical to the renders and leaks from @OnLeaks, with the "V" branding in the middle of the rear of the phone, pretty much all but confirming the design for the new device.

6-inch OLED display confirmed, 2880 x 1440 resolution

18:9 aspect ratio for all-screen front confirmed

Secondary floating display confirmed

Following months of rumours, LG has now confirmed its "next flagship smartphone" will be arriving with an OLED display rather than the company's previously preferred choice of LCD. Previous to being confirmed, this was one of biggest rumours circulating around the device, supported by the announcement of Daydream compatibility from Google.

Despite its fantastic OLED TVs, LG has only ever opted for an OLED display on a smartphone once: the G Flex. That was of course a little different though, given it bends, so the LG V30 will be the first LG smartphone to have an OLED display. You can expect brighter, punchier colours and better contrast than you'd traditionally find with LCD.

The LG V20 and LG V10 both have a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, as does the LG G6, despite the latter offering a different aspect ratio at 18:9 rather than 16:9. LG has said the new V30 flagship will have a 6-inch FullVision display though, meaning it will adopt the 18:9 ratio and likely add Dolby Vision and HDR 10 compatibility. Previous renders from @OnLeaks suggested an all-screen front was likely but now we have confirmation this will be the case with not even so much as an LG logo on the front.

According to LG, the resolution will be 2880 x 1440, which will put its pixel density at 537ppi. The P-OLED panel will apparently be mounted on a plastic base rather than glass in order to make curving the edges easier. LG also said the screen is capable of reproducing 148 per cent of the sRGB colour space, and is ideal for using with VR.

The V10 and V20 both had a secondary display at the top which presented various notification icons and information without the need to turn the main display on and the V30 will also offer a secondary display but in a different format to its predecessors. Rather than a fixed bar at the top of the screen, LG has confirmed the V30 will use a "Floating Bar" to give users easy access to regularly used apps and settings.

The semi-transparent Floating Bar can be dragged off the FullVision display when not needed and when the main display is off, the Always-on Display can be customised even more so than previously. For example, it will show the clock and it can also be set to display Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photo.

Dual-rear camera confirmed

Could have same resolution as G6

f/1.6 aperture, glass lens confirmed

LG loves a dual rear camera and unlike some companies, it works well. The LG G5 had a great camera, as do the G6 and V20 so the fact that a dual camera has been confirmed for the LG V30 too comes as no surprise.

LG has also confirmed the V30 will have a f/1.6 aperture lens and the lens will be covered in crystal glass rather than plastic, but it avoided confirming what resolution the sensors might be. The company did however confirm laser detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation will all be on board.

We wouldn't be surprised to see the V30 follow in similar footsteps to the G6 in terms of resolution, like the V20 did with the G5. If it does, there could be two 13-megapixel sensors on the rear, one of which would be a wide angle lens. The G6 has a f/1.8 aperture on the main lens, which is slightly narrower than what the V30 will come with. According to LG, a f/1.6 lens would allow for 25 per cent more light meaning the V30 should be able to deal with low light conditions better.

In terms of the front snapper, the G6 has a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper, as does the V20, but we wouldn't be too surprised to see the resolution increase slightly for the V30. We know the V30's front camera will offer facial recognition even when the FullVision display is off, thanks to a press release from LG regarding the UX, but again, no word on resolution.

The LG V models have been all about video capture in the past, so we'd expect this to remain a feature, supported by strong audio too. The LG V30 invite has the words "Lights, Camera, Action", as we mentioned previously, which supports a focus on video capture and camera capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 likely

Focus of audio also likely

Battery capacity should be around 3000mAh mark

Although rumours and confirmations from LG are thin on the ground when it comes to the hardware of the LG V30, it is set to be a flagship smartphone and therefore, we can expect flagship specs.

At the moment, this would mean the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which has been suggested by a leaked benchmark, at least 4GB of RAM and more than likely 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, though it's been claimed there will be 64GB and 128GB models. The LG G6 and the LG V20 both have microSD support so there's a good chance the V30 will also offer storage expansion.

In terms of battery, the LG V20 had a removable 3200mAh capacity, while the LG G6 has a non-removable 3300mAh capacity so we'd hazard a guess the V30 will have a similar capacity, though we'd expect it to be non-removable this time round.

There will also no doubt be a big focus on audio with the LG V30, as there has been with the previous V series devices. The V20 offered Qualcomm Audio, combining a Quad DAC with high quality speaker sand sensitive mics.

When it launched, it was the only smartphone in the world to include a 32-bit Quad DAC from ESS and the first to have ESS's HyperStream 2 audio technology so expect big things from the V30.

Android Nougat with LG UX 6.0+ confirmed

Similar experience to G6 predicted

The LG V30 will arrive on Android Nougat with LG's UX 6.0+ user interface over the top, as confirmed by the company itself.

There will be several new features on board the new software, designed to make full use of the 18:9 FullVision OLED display. One of these features includes something called Graphy within the camera software.

This feature can be accessed when the camera is in manual mode and it allows you to choose from a range of downloadable preset photo modes for various types of shots. The presets have been created by professional photographers and include white balance, aperture, shutter speed and ISO.

Additionally, LG has upgraded security measures in the new software, with facial recognition stepping up its game. Users will be able to unlock their V30 just by looking at it, even when the display is off, without needing to press the power button first. Alternatively, the V30 can also be unlocked using your voice and a set phrase.

LG has also said haptic feedback levels will be able to be adjusted so you can completely customise the feel of the phone as you navigate around menus.

LG has confirmed quite a bit of information about the V30 already and the leaks surrounding it have been pretty significant.

We know it's coming and thanks to LG, we also know it will have a 6-inch OLED display, a dual camera with a f/1.6 aperture lens, a secondary display int he form of a Floating Bar and a new UX. Even without LG's help, we are pretty confident we know what the design will be too thanks to other leaks.

We will continually update this feature as more leaks and rumours appear in the coming weeks though so keep checking back.