OnePlus 5 name confirmed by OnePlus itself

OnePlus has let the cat out of the bag and confirmed its next flagship killer will be called the OnePlus 5

In a blog post commenting on how the company will be teaming up with DxO to work on the upcoming smartphone's camera, OnePlus itself refers to the new phone as being the OnePlus 5.

We already had a pretty good idea that the phone would skip the number 4 as it's seen to be unlucky in China, and go straight to 5, but now it's clear for all to see that that is exactly what OnePlus will be doing.

With regards to the DxO partnership, OnePlus still hasn't given too much away, but Etienne Knauer, SVP Sales & Marketing at DxO, said: "OnePlus has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile photography strategy."

It's thought the OnePlus 5 will have dual cameras on both the front and back of the phone, and a recent retail listing seemed to confirm this, saying there would be a 23-megapixel camera on the back and a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The slightly odd thing there is that 23-megapixel may only refer to one sensor, so we have no idea what the other one will be. 

The possibility of dual cameras has been further back up by leaked renders, drawings and photos that clearly show two imaging sensors on both sides of the phone. 

Dual cameras on both the front and back will not only be used to add greater depth and zoom to photos, but will supposedly add augmented reality features too. 

We're expecting the OnePlus 5 to be announced sometime in June, so will bring you all the latest news as and when we hear it. 

