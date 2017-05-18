Amazon Prime users can now read thousands of books for free with Prime Reading

Amazon has just given Prime members even more reason to keep their annual subscription with the introduction of Prime Reading.

Running alongside the Kindle Store and the Kindle Unlimited subscription, Prime Reading will give Prime subscribers free, unlimited access to a rotating library of over 1,000 top-rated Kindle books, magazines, comics, children's books and more.

It's not just the lesser-known book titles that are reserved for the free service, as books including Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone, Man Booker Prize shortlisted The Fishermen, and Karl Pilkington's Moaning of Life are all available to read. Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy comics are included too, along with magazines such as OK!, Good Housekeeping and Time Magazine.

Prime Reading is accessed through the Kindle app, so can be used on iOS, Android, PC, Mac, Fire tablet and of course, Kindle e-readers.

Alessio Santarelli, EU Kindle Content Director, Amazon. "Prime members will love the range of books now available to them on any device, with everything from psychological thrillers, to business books, the latest travel guides and bestselling fiction."

Prime Reading is the latest benefit for Amazon Prime subscribers, and joins Prime Video, unlimited free next-day delivery, unlimited free access to music with Prime Music and access to exclusive live concerts with Prime Live Events.