You can now control LG smart home appliances using Google Home
LG has announced that its Signature range of home appliances can now be controlled using Google Assistant and Google Home. Appliances include a washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, the Signature oven range, air purifier, robotic vacuum cleaner and an air conditioner.
By connecting the smart home appliances to Google Home, users will be able to bark commands such as asking the fridge to make more ice, finding out how long is left on a wash cycle, or adjust the thermostat settings on the air conditioner.
It's not clear if results can be displayed on your phone or TV screen following the recent update to Google Home, announced at Google I/O.
LG has said compatibility for more devices will be added in due course, but for now it's reserved for the Signature range, along with the Hom-Bot Turbo+ robotic vacuum and LG smart air conditioner. Of course, LG already has an Alexa-powered fridge in the pipeline, unveiling the Smart Instaview fridge at CES 2017. It seems LG is open to its products being used by a variety of smart AI assistants.
Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company said: "Our partnership with Google demonstrates just how easy it is to smart-enable one’s home with friendly, approachable products. You don’t have to have a degree in rocket science to design your very own smart home,"
"We look forward to expanding our working relationship with Google and other innovators in this dynamic market in the years to come to make the smart home a reality for all."
