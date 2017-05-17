Google Home can now give you visual responses on phones and Chromecast

Google Home can now give you visual responses on phones and ChromecastGoogle
Google has announced a number of updates for Google Home at Google I/O 2017, demonstrating how the smart AI device will be able to take advantage of the screens around your house.
Not only can you use services like YouTube and Netflix via Chromecast, triggered by Google Home, but that's now expanded to a much wider range of services, like HBONow and Play Movies.
That's not the most exciting news, however, because it goes much deeper into providing you with other information that Google Home can supply on request.
For example, if you asking Google Home what your next appointment is it will tell you, but you can then have the directions for that event sent to your phone.
If you'd rather take a look at your calendar, you could also ask for that to be displayed on your TV, via Chromecast. Cleverly, because Google Home recognises your voice, if you have multiple users on your Home, it will pick the right calendar for you.
This new functionality - which will need an update to be pushed out to Chromecast - opens the door for a whole range of functions, the sort of things that Amazon's new Echo Show will offer. You could, for example, show recipes on your kitchen TV, or be able to say things like "show me a set of bagpipes".
There's no word on exactly when the new functionality will go live.
