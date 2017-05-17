What is Google Lens and how do you use it?Google
Google announced several new key products and services at its I/O 2017 developer conference including a new technology it is bringing to Android smartphones, called Google Lens.
Google Lens is an AI-powered technology that uses your smartphone camera and deep machine learning to not only detect an object but understand what it detects and offer actions based on what it sees.
Here is everything you need to know about Google Lens.
What can Google Lens do?
Google Lens is a super-powered version of Google Googles and similar to Samsung's Bixby Vision, which launched on the Galaxy S8.
It will enable users to do things such as point their smartphone camera at something, such as a specific flower, ask Google Assistant what the object your pointing at is and you'll not only be told the answer but you'll get suggestions based on the object, like nearby florists in the case of a flower.
Other examples of what Google Lens can do include users being able to take a picture of the SSID sticker on the back of a router, after which your phone will automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network without you needing to do anything else. Yep, no more crawling under the cupboard trying to read out the password whilst typing it in your phone, only to realise you forgot to put CAPS on.
Google Lens will also recognise restaurants, clubs, cafes and bars too, presenting you with a pop-up window showing reviews, address details and opening times.
What apps will Google Lens work with?
At launch, Google Lens will be implemented into Google Assistant and Google Photos. Other Google apps will eventually follow.
Google Assistant
Within Google Assistant, users will be able to tap the Google Lens icon, point their smartphone camera at show times outside a cinema or a gig venue's information board, for example.
Users will then be presented with a number of suggestions in the view finder, such as hear some songs from the artist picked up from the information board, get tickets for the event through TicketMaster or add the event to your calendar.
Google Photos
Within Google Photos, Google Lens will be able to identify buildings or landmarks for example, presenting users with directions and opening hours for them. It will also be able to present information on a famous work of art. Maybe it will solve the debate of whether Mona Lisa is smiling or not.
Additionally, Google Lens will allow users to call a number directly from the Photos app if a friend sends you a screenshot with contact details for example.
When will Google Lens arrive?
Google didn't specify when Google Lens would arrive on Android smartphones but we will let you know as soon as we hear more.
