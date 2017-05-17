These amazing leaked photos show the real iPhone 8 in all its glory

The Apple iPhone 8 has been subject to countless rumours and leaks for the past year or so. The biggest talking point has always been the design, would it feature a bezel-less front screen? Would it have an embedded Touch ID fingerprint sensor? Will it have an OLED screen?

Unfortunately, there have been several contradictory rumours and leaked images, but now BGR has obtained what it says are design mockups of the actual iPhone 8 and so give us our best look yet.

The images, taken from all angles, show the iPhone 8 with 2.5D curved glass panels on the front and back of the phone, with a stainless steel frame sitting in between. In fairness, it's not a totally drastic shift from the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but the use of glass on front and back harks back to the days of the iPhone 4.

The continuously curved edges should make the iPhone 8 a dream to hold and use, although BGR does point out that it still isn't clear even from these mockups, where the Touch ID sensor will go. There's no indication to suggest it will go on the back, but likewise, it's not obvious if it will be embedded in the display instead, as it's just a dummy model.

On the back is a protruding, vertical dual camera lens, something we've been hearing an awful lot about in recent weeks. The vertical array is said to be due to Apple fitting more sensors into the front of the phone, which will be responsible for 3D depth sensing when taking pictures and facial recognition.

The rear dual camera is thought to be the same as the one found on the iPhone 7 Plus, but could introduce new augmented reality functions. It may not come as a surprise to learn that the iPhone 8 won't have a 3.5mm headphone port, since Apple removed it from the iPhone 7.

While these images do look legit and fall in line with several rumours we've already heard and reported on, they should be taken with a pinch of salt as Apple could well change the design last minute. If the iPhone 8 did look like this though, it would be a welcome shift away from the ageing design of the current models.