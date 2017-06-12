Motorola Moto C vs Moto E4 vs Moto G5: Which budget Moto phone is right for you?

Motorola has already announced several smartphones this year, including two new Moto Gs, two Moto Cs and two Moto Es. Based on the rumours though, that won't be the last we hear from the Lenovo-owned company this year with a new Moto X and Moto Z also claimed to be in the pipeline.

With so many Moto phones available and three ranges sitting in what is considered the mid-range or budget end of the market, which is the right Moto for you?

We have put 2017's Moto C and Moto C Plus up against the new Moto E4 and E4 Plus and Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus to help you work out the differences between a £90 Moto device and a £250 Moto.

All ranges have similar design with circular rear camera and flash array

Moto E4 is smallest, Moto C is slimmest, while Moto E4 Plus is heaviest

Moto G and Moto E range have fingerprint sensors, Moto Cs don't

All the devices being compared here feature the new design from Motorola. The Moto G devices and Moto E devices have full metal bodies and a large circular camera and flash array on the rear, with the signature "M" positioned beneath and a fingerprint sensor situated on the front. They differ slightly in that the G5 range offers a higher grade of aluminium and the E4 range has an antenna band across the top, while the G range has a visible join, but overall, their designs are similar.

The Moto C devices have a similar large circular camera array on the rear, again with the signature "M" beneath. There is no fingerprint sensor on the Moto C devices like there is on the other two ranges, with three on-screen navigation buttons beneath the display instead.

The Moto E4 measures 144.7 x 72.3 x 9.3mm, which makes it the smallest of the devices being compared here, but only just with the Moto G5 almost identical in size at 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm and the Moto C not far off either at 145.5 x 73.6 x 9mm. The largest is the Moto E4 Plus at 155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm and this device is also the heaviest at 198g. The lightest is the Moto G5 at 144.6g.

Moto C, C Plus, E4 and G5 have 5-inch IPS LCD displays

Moto G5 Plus has 5.2-inch display, E4 Plus has 5.5-inch

Moto G5 has sharpest display, Moto C has softest

The Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4 and Moto G5 all have a 5-inch display. The Moto Moto G5 Plus has a slightly larger screen at 5.2-inches and the Moto E4 Plus offers larger still at 5.5-inches. Resolution differs across the ranges too.

The Moto G and G Plus both have Full HD displays, putting their pixel densities at 441ppi and 424ppi, respectively. The Moto E4, E4 Plus and the Moto C Plus all have HD displays at 1280 x 720, resulting in a slightly lower pixel densities of 294ppi for the Moto E4 and Moto C Plus, and 267ppi for the E4 Plus. The Moto C reduces its resolution further to 854 x 480 pixels for a pixel density of 196ppi.

The Moto G and Moto G Plus therefore offer slightly sharper, crisper images in comparison to the other four devices. The Moto C Plus and Moto E4 follow in terms of sharpness, then the Moto E4 Plus, while the Moto C will have the softest display of the device being compared here.

All six devices have IPS LCD displays. The Moto G5 Plus is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola hasn't specified any protection for the Moto C or C Plus, while the Moto G5 is said to come with scratch resistance but no specific grade is mentioned and the E4 and E4 Plus are both said to offer 2.5D cover glass.

Moto G5 Plus has most capable rear snapper

Moto E4, E4 Plus, G5 and G5 Plus have same front snapper resolutions

Single LED front flash on Moto E and Moto C ranges, Display Flash on Moto G

The Moto G5 Plus has the most capable rear camera of the devices in this feature with a 12-megapixel sensor, offering an f/1.7 aperture, dual LED flash and 4K video recording capabilities.

The Moto G5 and E4 Plus follow closely behind with a 13-megapixel rear sensor, slightly narrower f/2.0 aperture and single LED flash. The G5 offers up to 1080p video recording capabilities however, while the E4 Plus is only capable of 720p video recording.

The Moto E4 and Moto C Plus take things down a notch to an 8-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, autofocus and 720p video recording capabilities, while the Moto C drops its rear snapper resolution to 5-megapixels and fixed focus, but it retains an LED flash and 720p video recording.

The Moto G5, G5 Plus, E4 and E4 Plus all have 5-megapixel front cameras with an f/2.2 aperture, but the Moto G5 and G5 Plus have a display flash while the Moto E4 and E4 Plus have a single LED flash. The Moto C and Moto C Plus both have 2-megapixel front cameras but they offer an LED flash rather than Display Flash too.

Moto G5 Plus has most powerful processor, more RAM and more storage

Moto E4 Plus has largest battery capacity

Moto G and Moto E ranges have NFC, Moto Cs don't

The Moto G5 Plus takes the accolade for the most powerful hardware in this feature, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset under its hood, supported by 3GB of RAM. The Moto G5 takes a slight power hit, though not much, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and either 2GB or 3GB of RAM depending on the model.

The Moto E4 has a 1.3GHz MediaTek processor and 2GB of RAM, while the E4 Plus has the same processor and 3GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Moto C has a 1.1GHz MediaTek processor and 1GB of RAM and the Moto C Plus has a 1.3GHz MediaTek chip and either 1GB or 2GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus and Moto G5 only come in a 16GB option. The G5 Plus has the most internal storage at 32GB. The Moto C range and Moto G range offer microSD support for storage expansion but the Moto C and Moto C Plus can only be expanded up to 32GB, while the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will offer up to 128GB. Motorola hasn't specified microSD for the Moto E range as yet.

Battery capacity is pretty much on par across the six devices, except in the case of the Moto E4 Plus which has the largest by far at 5000mAh. The Moto E4 and G5 have 2800mAh capacities, the G5 Plus has a 3000mAh battery. the Moto C Plus has a 4000mAh and the Moto C has the smallest at 2350mAh. It's also worth mentioning that the Moto C, C Plus and E4's batteries are all removable.

The Moto G5, G5 Plus, E4 and E4 Plus all have NFC, allowing them to be used wth Android Pay, while the Moto C and C Plus don't.

All Android Nougat with some Motorola apps

Experience should be almost identical

The Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5 and Moto G5 all run on Android Nougat with a couple of extra Motorola-specific apps so the experience should be almost identical.

It's pretty much vanilla Android on Motorola smartphones so you don't get the same level of bloatware as you do with some other devices, such as Sony and LG. This tends to mean quicker updates to the latest Android software and it also allows for a cleaner experience.

The Motorola Moto C is the cheapest of these six devices starting at £89.99.

Moving just over the £100 mark is the Moto C Plus starting at £109, followed by the Moto E4 at £129. The Moto E4 Plus and Moto G5 both cost £159, while the Moto G5 Plus is the most expensive starting at £249.

The Moto C is the device to opt for if you need a Moto for under £100, but for £20 more you'll get a higher display resolution, better rear camera capabilities and a much larger battery capacity, almost double in fact.

Pay another £20 on top of the C Plus price or £40 on top of the Moto C for the Moto E4 and you'll get the addition of a fingerprint sensor, NFC for Android Pay, more RAM as standard, a higher resolution front camera and the same improvements as the Moto C Plus over the Moto C.

Another £30 on top of the Moto E4 price for the E4 Plus and you'll get a more capable rear camera again, a larger though not sharper display and a much larger battery capacity. The E4 Plus is the heaviest of the devices being compared here though and it has the same processor as the E4.

For the same price as the E4 Plus, you can also pick up the Moto G5, which will get you that higher rear camera resolution again but with 1080p video, a water-repellant coating, more capable processor and more storage expansion through microSD. There isn't a great deal of difference between the G5 and G5 Plus, especially not when you're talking an extra £90 again, though you will get 4K video recording, a more powerful processor again and double the internal storage, as well as a better rear snapper.

The Moto C and C Plus offer plenty for their price but if you can stretch to the Moto E4, it is probably worth it given the addition of the fingerprint sensor, NFC, extra RAM and higher resolution front camera.

For those that have a little extra cash to splash, the Moto E4 Plus and Moto G5 are great middling devices, especially with its huge battery in the case of the E4 Plus, while the G5 Plus is for those that don't mind going over the £200 mark just for better camera capabilities and performance.