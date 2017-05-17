Olympus Tough TG-5 packs a 12MP sensor and 4K video into a tough-as-nails body

Olympus Tough TG-5 packs a 12MP sensor and 4K video into a tough-as-nails bodyOlympus
Olympus has updated its rugged Tough range of portable compact cameras with the TG-5. It borrows much of the same technology as 2015's TG-4, but has a few notable upgrades to make it the ideal companion for adrenaline junkies.
Front and centre of the TG-5 is a 12-megapixel CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 wide angle lens and 25-100mm focal length (35mm equivalent). Die-hard fans among you may be quick to notice that's a lower pixel count than the 16-megapixel sensor on the TG-4, but Olympus says thanks to picture processing tech taken from the OM-D E-M1 MKII, pictures will in fact be better than ever before.
The TG-5's durability credentials are the same as its predecessor's, so that means it's shockproof when dropped from a height of up to 2.1-metres, can be submerged up to 15-metres in water without the need for a protective case (you can go down to 45-metres with the optional case add-on), can withstand up to 100kg of weight without buckling and is freezeproof down to -10C. If you're someone who regularly finds yourself 'living life on the edge', the TG-5 is for you.
The most notable upgrade over the TG-4 is the ability to now shoot video in 4K at up to 30fps and full HD recording up to 120fps. The TG-5 also benefits from dual pane anti-fog glass, so you don't need to worry about not being able to see the screen when going in and out of cold water for example.
You're able to choose from 16 different preset scene modes to help get the best shot, and there are even different art filters to add a little creative flair to your photos without the need for separate editing software. Everything is viewed on the 3-inch LCD screen on the back, and there are glove-friendly control dials and an underwater HDR shooting mode to help you get the best from the camera.
The Olympus TG-5 will be available from mid-June in red or black for £400.
